Schengen visa backlog hinders Turkish trade, business group warns

ISTANBUL
The Economic Development Foundation (İKV) of Türkiye has raised concerns about lengthy processing times and increasing rejection rates for Schengen visa applications, particularly for business travelers and truck drivers.

İKV Chair Ayhan Zeytinoğlu pointed out that securing timely appointments for business travels, including trade fairs and meetings, has become increasingly challenging due to a backlog in the visa application process. Waiting times can exceed two months, significantly hindering business planning.

Zeytinoğlu also noted an increase in the number of visa refusals, despite applicants presenting valid documentation. Even for business travelers with a history of visiting the Schengen zone, visa durations have reportedly been shortened.

“Truck drivers have been particularly impacted by these delays. The inability to obtain or renew visas creates bottlenecks in transporting goods between Türkiye and the European Union (EU). This situation not only disrupts timely deliveries but also creates non-tariff barriers, hindering the smooth functioning of the EU-Türkiye Customs Union,” he said.

The İKV called upon EU member states and relevant institutions to address these issues by streamlining the visa application process and facilitating visa issuance for Turkish citizens.

