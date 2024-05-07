UK says defense ministry targeted in cyberattack

UK says defense ministry targeted in cyberattack

LONDON
UK says defense ministry targeted in cyberattack

Britain's defense ministry has been the target of a large-scale cyberattack involving the names and banking details of members of the armed forces, a government minister confirmed on Tuesday.

Work and pensions minister Mel Stride said the attack was on a system run by an outside firm but was still a "very significant matter".

Former minister Tobias Ellwood said a third-party payroll system used by the defense ministry had been targeted and bore the hallmarks of a Chinese cyberattack.

"Targeting the names of the payroll system and service personnel's bank details, this does point to China because it can be as part of a plan, a strategy to see who might be coerced,", the ex-soldier and former chairman of a parliamentary defense committee, told BBC radio.

The data breach is believed to have also included in some cases personal addresses of serving and former armed forces members.

Stride told Sky News television, which first reported the breach, that the defense ministry had acted "very swiftly" to take the database off line.

But the government was not currently pointing the finger at Beijing, he said.

"That is an assumption.... we are not saying that at this precise moment," he added.

The data breach comes after the U.K. government in March accused China of targeting the Electoral Commission watchdog and the email accounts of lawmakers.

The Electoral Commission attack was identified in October 2022, but the hackers had first been able to access the commission's systems for more than a year.

China hit back the saying the claims were "malicious slander".

Last June, Google subsidiary Mandiant said online attackers with clear links to China were behind a vast cyberespionage campaign targeting government agencies of interest to Beijing.

Washington has frequently accused Beijing of cyberattacks against U.S. targets.

Last month two British men, including a former U.K. parliamentary researcher, appeared in court in London accused of spying for China.

Defense Secretary Grant Shapps will give further details of the Ministry of Defense data breach to parliament later on Tuesday.

UK, Defense Minister,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party
LATEST NEWS

  1. German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

    German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

  2. Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

    Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

  3. EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

    EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

  4. Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

    Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

  5. CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter

    CHP leader meets Bahçeli in rare encounter
Recommended
Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky
EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women

EU adopts first law devoted to tackling violence against women
Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university

Police break up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam university
UN atomic chief urges Iran to take concrete steps for cooperation

UN atomic chief urges Iran to take 'concrete' steps for cooperation
Poland finds possible wiretaps in government meeting room

Poland finds possible wiretaps in government meeting room
Putin takes oath for record fifth presidential term

Putin takes oath for record fifth presidential term
UN urges Russia to halt crackdown on journalists

UN urges Russia to halt 'crackdown' on journalists
WORLD Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine says thwarted Russian-led plot to kill Zelensky

Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
ECONOMY German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports up in March but weak orders spoil party

German exports picked up in March but industrial orders fell unexpectedly, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a mixed picture for Europe's biggest economy.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿