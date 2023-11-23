Türkiye, UK sign a deal to boost security, defense ties

ANKARA

Türkiye and the United Kingdom signed a blueprint to deepen security and defense ties amid the former’s intention to purchase 40 Eurofighter jets, jointly produced by the U.K., Italy, Spain and Germany.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps was in the Turkish capital Ankara on Nov. 23 upon a formal invitation by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler. The two ministers discussed bilateral and regional defense and security matters as well as ongoing cooperation in the field of defense industry.

According to a statement issued by the British Embassy in Ankara, the two NATO allies have agreed to work more closely together to help bring greater stability, security and prosperity to both nations. To this end, Shapps and Güler signed a statement of intent on defense cooperation.

“This will provide the framework for closer working to deliver additional activities that will benefit the security and prosperity of both countries and, in so doing, enhance national, regional and international security,” the statement read.

Following the signing, activity will see closer collaboration between both countries’ defense industries, the identification of possible joint training exercises in the Mediterranean, and the exploration of security support around North Africa and the Middle East.

“I was very pleased to meet my counterpart, Minister Güler, and to jointly agree to deepen the U.K.-Turkish defense relationship. Türkiye stands at the crossroads of three continents and, at a time of such global instability, their influence cannot be underestimated,” Shapps said.

“The agreement we’ve signed will see our relationship go from strength to strength and enhance our nations’ defense and security cooperation,” he added.

Türkiye’s intention to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon jets

What makes this new deal between the two countries attention-drawing is the fact that it comes days after Güler announced Ankara’s intention to supply 40 Eurofighter jets. The jets are co-produced by four prominent European nations, all NATO allies, Spain, Italy, Germany and the U.K.

Güler implied that Germany was not in favor of selling these warfighters to Türkiye while Spain and the U.K. were willing to accomplish the sale.

Türkiye and the United States have long been in talks for the sale of 40 F-16s to the former, but the delays in the congressional approval leave the process in the dark. A senior Defense Ministry official told the Turkish media that technical talks between Türkiye and the U.S. over this sale have been concluded, but there is no clarity about when the U.S. Congress will approve it.

“While the process for the supply and modernization of F-16s continue, the only warfighter we are focusing on for a potential supply is Eurofighters. We have no work on other alternatives,” the official stated.

British secretary thanks Türkiye

As well as discussing the need for de-escalation in the Middle East, the British defense secretary thanked his counterpart for utilizing Türkiye’s influence as the gatekeeper to the Black Sea to enable the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to nations who need it most.

On NATO’s expansion, Shapps welcomed the progress made on Sweden’s accession to NATO and hoped to see Turkish ratification through parliament as soon as possible.