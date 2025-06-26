Türkiye, UK explore trade boost at House of Lords roundtable

Türkiye, UK explore trade boost at House of Lords roundtable

LONDON
Türkiye, UK explore trade boost at House of Lords roundtable

The Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), a leading Turkish non-governmental organization, organized a roundtable Wednesday at Britain’s House of Lords to facilitate trade between the two countries and to discuss mutual opportunities for cooperation.

Hosted by Baroness Uddin, a member of the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British Parliament, the roundtable, titled "Business Without Barriers: Removing Obstacles in U.K.–Türkiye Trade,” was attended by over 10 members of parliament as well as businesspeople, investors and sector representatives from both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, where representatives of MUSIAD U.K. were also present, MUSIAD President Burhan Ozdemir said Türkiye is a strategic partner for the U.K. with its strong industrial infrastructure, production capacity and geographical advantages.

"Türkiye is a natural bridge between Europe, Asia and the Middle East. We combine this advantage with production, exports and entrepreneurship," he said.

Noting that MUSIAD represents approximately 35% of Türkiye's trade and industrial production with more than 14,000 members and more than 60,000 companies, Ozdemir emphasized that making the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries more inclusive is vital not only for trade but also for long-term strategic cooperation.

"When the U.K.'s strength in service exports is combined with Türkiye's growth potential in this field, it will be possible to produce mutual benefits in digital, financial and professional services. As MUSIAD, we are ready to actively contribute to this process," he said.

 ‘Bilateral trade volume can increase by 25%’

MUSIAD U.K. Chairwoman Tukan Akbas highlighted that the current FTA only covers trade in goods and that the exclusion of areas such as services, investment protection, public procurement, digital trade and mutual recognition of professional qualifications from the agreement is particularly challenging for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Explaining that the complexity of visa processes, inequality in access to public tenders and obstacles in mutual service provision cause the economic potential between the two countries to remain below its maximum potential, Akbas made the following assessments.

"In 2024, bilateral trade reached £27.8 billion ($38 billion). With comprehensive modernization, this figure could increase by 25%. The U.K.'s financial and digital strength combined with Türkiye's manufacturing capability can build a much stronger economic architecture."

"The scope of the FTA should be expanded and the negotiations should be completed quickly for human mobility, knowledge sharing and a trust-based partnership between the two countries.”

 Evaluations made by many businesspeople and members of parliament

Türkiye's Ambassador to the U.K., Osman Koray Ertaş, delivered the opening speech at the event, where British MP and U.K. Trade Representative to Türkiye Afzal Khan emphasized the need to make trade more inclusive.

Özlem Bacak, General Secretary and Trade Investment Advisor of MUSIAD U.K., said that the modernization of the FTA is an environmental as well as economic necessity and that green production, environmental standards and circular supply chains should be included in the scope of the agreement.

During the meeting, the chairman of the APPG Türkiye Friendship Group, Tahir Ali, an MP for Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley, Selim Sar, chairman of the MUSIAD Overseas Organization Commission, Ülker CEO Özgür Kolukfakı, Director of HSBC Global Trade Solutions Stephanie Betant, Chairman of MUSIAD U.K. Sectoral Boards Batuhan Bajdaroğlu and strategy and finance consultant Conor Clifford Murphy evaluated the cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

    UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

  2. China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

    China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

  3. Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

    Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

  4. Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

    Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

  5. Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

    Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
Recommended
China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States
Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

Economic confidence index rises slightly in June
Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May
Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with US

After NATO deal, how far will EU go for trade peace with US
Nike profits sink but company says it is turning a corner

Nike profits sink but company says it is turning a corner
Bangladesh pushes solar to tackle energy woes

Bangladesh pushes solar to tackle energy woes
WORLD UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

The U.K. government backed down on Friday on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits after a a major rebellion by MPs -- a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority.
ECONOMY China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirmed on Friday details on the framework of a trade deal with the United States, saying Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿