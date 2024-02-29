Türkiye to update top secret security doc, reports say

ANKARA

Work is underway to update Türkiye's top secret national security document, colloquially known as the "red book," according to local media reports.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has instructed the security council MGK's general secretariat to take steps toward revising the document, often referred to as the "secret constitution," daily Milliyet reported on Feb. 29.

Opinions from various ministries and related organizations are being solicited as part of the update process. It is anticipated that the updated document will be discussed at the MGK meeting scheduled for early April, with Erdoğan presiding over the session, the daily said.

The forthcoming update aims to provide comprehensive assessments of both internal and external risks faced by the state, it wrote.

Until now, the content of the document has remained undisclosed to the public, consisting of two distinct parts.

The last formal discussion of the National Security Policy Document (MGSB) took place during an MGK meeting on Sept. 30, 2019.