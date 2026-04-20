Türkiye to train 200 Nigerian military personnel under deal

ANTALYA

Nigeria will send a 200-strong special forces unit to Türkiye for training under a defense agreement aimed at addressing security challenges in the African country, Nigerian Defense Minister Christopher Musa has said.

“I will deploy these personnel immediately upon their return to Nigeria. [Türkiye–Nigeria] will continue to do a lot together,” Musa told Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to a report published on April 19.

“Exercises will be conducted and we will cooperate in many areas of defense,” he added.

Musa also announced that Nigeria and Türkiye agreed to deepen cooperation in defense equipment production and the transfer of military technology.

Pointing to Türkiye’s growing defense industry, Musa said the partnership would help Nigeria in its efforts to tackle its security challenges.

Türkiye is widely known for its cost-effective armed drones and is currently the world’s leading exporter in this field.

“Türkiye has made remarkable progress in the production of military hardware, and Nigeria is still developing in this area,” Musa said.

In addition to threats posed by Boko Haram and its rival splinter faction, ISIL West Africa Province (ISWAP), Nigeria is also struggling with armed criminal gangs known as “bandits” who carry out raids, killings and kidnappings in the north-west of the country.

The country is further facing an escalating security crisis across the Sahel region, the vast belt bordering the southern Sahara Desert, which has enabled jihadist groups to expand their presence across West Africa.

Türkiye also trains military personnel from several countries. In 2026, approximately 2,000 international cadets from 44 countries received education at Turkish military academies.