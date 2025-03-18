Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time

Türkiye to take command of NATO's Amphibious Task Force for 1st time

ANKARA
Türkiye to take command of NATOs Amphibious Task Force for 1st time

Türkiye on July 1 will assume command of the NATO Allied Reaction Force Amphibious Task Force Command and the Landing Force Command for the first time, the country's National Defense Ministry said Monday.

Within the framework of the country's NATO commitments, Türkiye will take over the NATO commands from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, said a ministry statement.

"The Amphibious Task Force and Landing Force Command headquarters, along with our Marine Infantry Battalion Landing Force, will participate in the Dynamic Mariner/Flotex-25 Exercise, which will take place between March 24 and April 4, 2025, with the ships TCG Sancaktar, TCG Bayraktar, TCG Orucreıs, and TCG Gaziantep, as well as the Route/Spain," it added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

    Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

  2. Türk Eximbank eyes $52 bln boost for exporters

    Türk Eximbank eyes $52 bln boost for exporters

  3. Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

    Türkiye’s UAE exports surge $268.8 mln in February boom

  4. CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

    CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

  5. Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady

    Şimşek: All steps taken to keep markets steady
Recommended
CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup

CHP slams detention of Istanbul mayor as civilian coup
Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action

Turkish first lady condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, calls for global action
Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu detained over alleged corruption, terror links

Istanbul Mayor İmamoğlu detained over alleged corruption, terror links
Rescued lion cub finds new home at İzmir wildlife park

Rescued lion cub finds new home at İzmir wildlife park
94 pct of Turkish children in good health: TÜİK

94 pct of Turkish children in good health: TÜİK
Human rights body fines Antalya hotel for sexism

Human rights body fines Antalya hotel for sexism
Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
WORLD Germany says Putin playing a game after new Ukraine strikes

Germany says 'Putin playing a game' after new Ukraine strikes

Germany accused President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday of "playing a game" after Kiev reported Russian strikes on Ukranian civilian infrastructure hours after Moscow agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy facilities.

ECONOMY Türkiyes external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye's external assets hit $378.4 bln

Türkiye’s overseas assets climbed 3.1 percent to $378.4 billion in January 2025, while liabilities edged up 0.8 percent to $665.1 billion, the Central Bank reported.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿