Türkiye to submit file in genocide case against Israel

CAIRO
Türkiye will participate in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Aug. 7, joining the proceedings initiated by South Africa, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced.

Ankara will submit a prepared file to support its intervention in the case, Fidan revealed during a joint press conference with Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo on Aug. 5.

Fidan's remarks came during his two-day visit to Egypt, where he also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the city of El-Alamein.

The discussion has not been disclosed, but the visit is part of ongoing efforts by both countries to enhance bilateral relations.

As part of his trip, Fidan visited key locations including El Arish airport, where aid is dispatched to Gaza, the Rafah border crossing with Palestinian territories and the Egyptian Red Crescent’s logistics center.

The situation in Gaza and humanitarian aid to the region were key topics on Fidan's agenda.

His tour follows a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and el-Sisi in Cairo on Feb. 14, during which they agreed to open a new chapter in bilateral relations after a decade of tension.

The leaders decided to resume the activities of the strategic council at the presidential level, with a shared goal of increasing their trade volume to $15 billion.

They also signed a joint declaration that emphasized the beginning of a new era of ties and the importance of improving bilateral dialogue for regional and global issues 

In separate remarks earlier in the day, Fidan said Israel's preventing aid efforts is the "first stage of the genocide against the other side of the border."

He called for "greater efforts" to ensure that aid reaches Gaza without obstruction or interruption and urged the international community not to remain silent on "Israel's oppression."

"If we do not stop this massacre here together, humanity will be complicit. Therefore, we must strive to provide all possible assistance and increase all pressure on Israel,” Fidan told reporters.

