Türkiye to receive larger foreign capital: Chamber head

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is expected to receive larger foreign capital and resource inflows next year as its economy becomes increasingly more stable and incentives investors, according to Erdal Bahçıvan, chairman of the board of directors of the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO).

“The political uncertainties in France and Germany will reveal what will happen to Europe, while, the second Trump era’s more protectionist and closed economy becomes a strong discourse, it may bring along a number of other question marks that we cannot fully predict,” Bahçıvan told state-run Anadolu Agency.

He highlighted that Türkiye’s place in the U.S. market may be subject to change due to China, and Türkiye may find itself at a competitive disadvantage because of China’s lowering prices in rival markets.

“There are opportunities still, but we should not lose sight that there are threats, too, and things can change very quickly,” he noted.

He said Türkiye boasts high potential and new investments can benefit many areas of the country so long as confidence in its financial stability and credibility in international communities is established.

He added that credit default swap (CDS) figures are steadily going down, which brings positive added value to the perspective of foreign investors.

Bahçıvan noted that the biggest incentive for investors is to create an understanding that a stable economic policy will be implemented and there needs to be a long-term permanent confidence for investors, as well as solutions to the structural problems.

He not that establishing a stable exchange rate also poses significance in attracting investor confidence and building trust in the Turkish lira.