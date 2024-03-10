Türkiye to pursue 3-fold strategy on visa issue

ANKARA

Turkish authorities are poised to embark on a new three-pronged strategy encompassing intensive diplomatic processes with both the European Union and individual member states to address the challenges frequently encountered by Turkish citizens in obtaining Schengen visas, sources have said.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, sources stated that diplomacy will be the primary factor in this new strategy that is outlined under three main headings.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has been reluctant to convene the council to assess the current status regarding Türkiye’s efforts to shorten visa processes and review the Schengen information system, as outlined in the report adopted in 2022.

As part of the solution, the first aspect of the new strategy will involve continued scrutiny through PACE regarding the actions taken by the EU concerning the report.

Secondly, Turkish authorities will closely monitor efforts within the EU to rectify the Schengen information system.

Diplomatic sources noted that the third strategy involves direct communication with countries where visa processes pose more significant challenges.

"There are disparities in country-specific implementations. Some countries exhibit flexibility, while others maintain stringent policies. Therefore, engaging in country-by-country dialogues could prove beneficial," the sources remarked.

According to PACE procedures, meetings are convened every six months to a year to review the progress made in following up on adopted reports. Turkish officials recently requested an official meeting to discuss the measures taken by member states regarding the report.

However, PACE suggested an “informal” session in response to this request. Refusing to accept this proposal, Turkish officials are also contemplating the possibility of PACE convening an official session.

In a televised interview late on March 9, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz stated that some countries utilize the visa issue against Türkiye “not due to technical reasons but for political motives.”

"The Türkiye-EU relationship is currently not at the level it deserves. It is not in the right place for either the EU or us. I believe that progress can be made in this area as the political landscape evolves in the coming period,” he said.