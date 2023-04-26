Türkiye to preserve interests of Syrian citizens: Defense minister

MOSCOW

Türkiye makes efforts for the nation’s security and regional peace holding four-way talks with Syria, Russia and Iran, but Ankara will keep on maintaining the interests of Syrian citizens during this process, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on April 25.

“We have Syrian brothers and sisters with whom we are together, whether in Türkiye or in Syria. It is out of the question for us to take a decision that will put them in trouble. Everyone should know this and act accordingly,” Akar said after talks in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, Iran’s Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, and Syria’s Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

Türkiye strives to get rid of terrorism threats as soon as possible, to ensure the security of the country, borders and its citizens, and to bring peace, stability and tranquility to the region, he said.

“The only reason we are in Syria is to fight terrorists, particularly the PKK/YPG/PYD and Daesh/ISIS. We will continue our efforts to neutralize all terrorists, which is important not just for us, but also for the territorial integrity of Syria,” Akar told reporters at the Vnukovo International Airport.

“We will do our best to get ahead in this regard, and we will continue our work,” he added.

Elaborating on the four-way meeting in Moscow Akar said, “We shared that we aim to ensure that our Syrian brothers and sisters we host in our country return to their homes and lands voluntarily, safely and with dignity.”

“Ankara has always maintained, and respected Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the minister noted.

Türkiye also aims to prevent a new wave of refugees from Syria, he added.

“With our efforts, we are providing as positive and stable an environment in Syria as possible. By improving conditions there, we will ensure that the Syrian brothers and sisters we are hosting in our country can return to their homeland voluntarily in a safe and respectful manner,” Akar said.

Defense ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria, along with the intelligence chiefs of the four countries met in Moscow on April 25. They discussed concrete steps that can be taken in the field of strengthening the security situation in Syria and normalizing Türkiye-Syria relations, said a statement by the ministry on April 25.

In December last year, the Turkish, Russian and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow as part of the normalization process between Ankara and Damascus and discussed counterterrorism efforts in Syria.

The three parties agreed to continue the tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region. Iran later joined the mechanism upon its own request.

On April 3-4, 2023, four-way consultations were held in Moscow at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Türkiye.

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria is likely to be held in early May in Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on April 10.