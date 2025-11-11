Türkiye to launch rural revival grant in 2026 to reverse migration

Türkiye to launch rural revival grant in 2026 to reverse migration

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to launch rural revival grant in 2026 to reverse migration

Türkiye is preparing to launch a new “reverse migration” grant program in 2026, aiming to revitalize rural life as the countryside and villages continue to empty at an alarming rate.

Türkiye will launch a 2026 “reverse migration” grant program to repopulate emptying villages and revive rural life.

Over the past 25 years, the country’s rural population has fallen from around 35 percent in the early 2000s to just 6.6 percent in 2024, prompting the government to take action to restore the demographic and socioeconomic balance.

According to the Presidency’s 2026 annual program, a comprehensive set of measures will be introduced to encourage urban residents — particularly the younger generation — to return to villages.

The initiative will provide grants for citizens who move back to their hometowns, while also supporting small-scale family enterprises, producer cooperatives and rural infrastructure projects.

The program envisions strengthening producer organizations and cooperatives, enhancing non-agricultural income opportunities such as handicrafts, rural tourism and renewable energy and offering grant support for organic farming, biodiversity conservation and erosion control pilot projects.

By transforming the countryside from an agriculture-dependent model into a diversified rural economy, the government hopes to generate new employment opportunities and breathe life back into depopulated villages.

Officials say the aim is not only to exalt the rural ecodus, but to make rural living economically viable and socially appealing, creating sustainable livelihoods that can keep future generations rooted in their communities.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

    Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

  2. Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

    Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

  3. Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

    Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

  4. Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Recommended
Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day
Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border
İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Dozens detained in Grand Bazaar money laundering op

Dozens detained in Grand Bazaar money laundering op
Erdoğan vows to protect ‘Green Homeland’ with reforestation drive

Erdoğan vows to protect ‘Green Homeland’ with reforestation drive
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats to discuss Gaza ceasefire
People’s Alliance ‘security lock’ of Türkiye, MHP leader says

People’s Alliance ‘security lock’ of Türkiye, MHP leader says
WORLD Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

The Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, a rare attack by the militant group on the country's capital.

ECONOMY Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Türkiye’s retail trade sector posted gains in September 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿