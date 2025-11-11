Türkiye to launch rural revival grant in 2026 to reverse migration

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is preparing to launch a new “reverse migration” grant program in 2026, aiming to revitalize rural life as the countryside and villages continue to empty at an alarming rate.

Over the past 25 years, the country’s rural population has fallen from around 35 percent in the early 2000s to just 6.6 percent in 2024, prompting the government to take action to restore the demographic and socioeconomic balance.

According to the Presidency’s 2026 annual program, a comprehensive set of measures will be introduced to encourage urban residents — particularly the younger generation — to return to villages.

The initiative will provide grants for citizens who move back to their hometowns, while also supporting small-scale family enterprises, producer cooperatives and rural infrastructure projects.

The program envisions strengthening producer organizations and cooperatives, enhancing non-agricultural income opportunities such as handicrafts, rural tourism and renewable energy and offering grant support for organic farming, biodiversity conservation and erosion control pilot projects.

By transforming the countryside from an agriculture-dependent model into a diversified rural economy, the government hopes to generate new employment opportunities and breathe life back into depopulated villages.

Officials say the aim is not only to exalt the rural ecodus, but to make rural living economically viable and socially appealing, creating sustainable livelihoods that can keep future generations rooted in their communities.