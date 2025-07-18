Türkiye to launch online price comparison platform for cafes, restaurants

ANKARA
Türkiye’s Trade Ministry is planning to introduce an online system, where consumers can view and compare prices of food and beverage services offered by restaurants, cafes and similar establishments across the country.

 

This aims to improve price transparency and protect consumers from overcharging, a common source of public criticism, particularly in tourist areas and major cities where cafes and restaurants have frequently been under fire for exorbitant pricing.

 

Within this scope, restaurants, cafes and similar businesses will be required to upload their price lists to an online platform designated by the ministry under the new system.

 

The aim is to allow consumers to compare prices across venues more easily and make informed choices.

 

Earlier this year, the government launched a similar initiative for supermarkets. Accessible through the website marketfiyati.org.tr, it allows consumers to compare grocery prices at large chain stores, a platform that saw over 490,000 unique visitors within its first 24 hours online.

 

The ministry’s statement highlighted that food and beverage establishments will also be able to provide customers access to menus and prices via QR codes placed on tables.

 

This complements the already mandatory physical menu displays introduced last year, which require businesses to clearly post prices both at entrances and on tables.

 

The statement also announced a requirement for more accurate weighing practices: When products are sold by weight at the consumer’s request, businesses will subtract the weight of the packaging, aligned with the ethical standards of fairness in measurement.

 

Additionally, bookshops and newsstands selling printed publications such as books, newspapers and magazines will be allowed to use digital price display devices, like electronic “price viewer” tools, alongside traditional labels, enabling more efficient updates and better clarity for customers.

 

The draft regulation will be finalized and put into effect after consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
