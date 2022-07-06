Türkiye to intensify negotiations for Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan

  • July 06 2022 08:59:48

Türkiye to intensify negotiations for Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye to intensify negotiations for Ukraine grain deal: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on July 5 he intends to “intensify” negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the hope of reaching a deal on a U.N. plan to export Ukrainian grain to world markets.

Erdoğan made the comments during a joint news conference with Italian Premier Mario Draghi. Türkiye is working with the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia on a plan to that would allow millions of tons of Ukrainian grain sitting in silos to be shipped through safe corridors in the Black Sea.

“We will intensify our talks within a week or 10 days and try to reach a result,” he told reporters.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion halted most of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries, especially in Africa.

The Ukrainian government has cited a Russian naval blockade of its ports, while Russia has claimed that Ukrainian sea mines prevent the safe movement of agricultural exports.

Draghi praised the possibility of an accord as important not just to getting grain and fertilizer to poor countries, but because it would represent the first agreement Ukraine and Russia had reached on anything during the war, which is now in its fifth month.

“This accord is very important also from the more general point of view within the efforts to arrive at a peace," he said.

Last week, Draghi said the U.N. plan to export Ukrainian grain via safe sea corridors could save weeks to a month of precious time to empty silos before the autumn harvest since it wouldn’t require demining the ports. He said the plan requires Russia’s final approval.

Italy,

WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit
MOST POPULAR

  1. Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

    Zidane visits Istanbul for hair transplant: Local media

  2. Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

    Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

  3. Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

    Man sells 400 Adana kebabs a day in US restaurant

  4. Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

    Türkiye, Iran and Russia mull joint car production: Report

  5. Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties

    Erdoğan, Draghi meet in Ankara, discuss ties
Recommended
Germany to hire chefs from Türkiye

Germany to hire chefs from Türkiye
Turkish-Ukrainian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea

Turkish-Ukrainian military officials discuss food corridor in Black Sea
Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones

Greece installs Israeli-made devices against Turkish drones
Türkiye turns down Haitian murder extradition request

Türkiye turns down Haitian murder extradition request
No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM

No negative picture for F-16s from the US: Turkish FM
Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye

Sweden pledges to abide by NATO agreement with Türkiye
WORLD UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK PM Johnson faces parliamentary inquisition after top ministers quit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two high-stakes encounters in parliament on July 6 after his government was rocked by the shock departures of two senior ministers.
ECONOMY Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi to hand out billions to ease inflation pain

Saudi Arabia has announced it was disbursing billions of dollars directly to citizens to ease the effects of inflation amid growing online expressions of frustration over rising prices.

SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.