Türkiye to experience rising temperatures and scattered rain

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to experience a mix of weather patterns from May 21-26, with a rise in temperatures, particularly the southern regions, along with intermittent rainfall, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has reported.

Notably, desert convection is expected in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

May 21 is expected to be sunny in the Marmara region, albeit chilly in the evenings, with a slight rise in temperatures across the country.

The interior and western regions remain clear, while showers continue in the eastern Mediterranean, eastern Anatolia and southwestern Anatolia.

The Black Sea region will see warmer weather in the west and strong winds around Sinop.

The warmest day of the week is expected to be May 22, with temperatures slightly above seasonal norms. However, showers will start to shift westward, affecting the inner parts of the Aegean, Mediterranean and eastern Black Sea regions.

Central Anatolia will experience light spring rains, particularly in Eskişehir and Konya, with showers continuing on May 23.

May 23 will bring strong downpours across the country, expected for some provinces in the Mediterranean and southeastern Anatolia. A slight decrease in temperatures is expected.

On May 24, showers will persist nationwide, though the Aegean, western Mediterranean and southeastern Anatolia will see clearer skies.

The rest of the country will head into the weekend with continued showers and a drop in temperatures in central and northern Marmara.