Türkiye to experience rising temperatures and scattered rain

Türkiye to experience rising temperatures and scattered rain

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to experience rising temperatures and scattered rain

Türkiye is set to experience a mix of weather patterns from May 21-26, with a rise in temperatures, particularly the southern regions, along with intermittent rainfall, the Turkish State Meteorological Service has reported.

Notably, desert convection is expected in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

May 21 is expected to be sunny in the Marmara region, albeit chilly in the evenings, with a slight rise in temperatures across the country.

The interior and western regions remain clear, while showers continue in the eastern Mediterranean, eastern Anatolia and southwestern Anatolia.

The Black Sea region will see warmer weather in the west and strong winds around Sinop.

The warmest day of the week is expected to be May 22, with temperatures slightly above seasonal norms. However, showers will start to shift westward, affecting the inner parts of the Aegean, Mediterranean and eastern Black Sea regions.

Central Anatolia will experience light spring rains, particularly in Eskişehir and Konya, with showers continuing on May 23.

May 23 will bring strong downpours across the country, expected for some provinces in the Mediterranean and southeastern Anatolia. A slight decrease in temperatures is expected.

On May 24, showers will persist nationwide, though the Aegean, western Mediterranean and southeastern Anatolia will see clearer skies.

The rest of the country will head into the weekend with continued showers and a drop in temperatures in central and northern Marmara.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel
Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization

Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization
AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns

AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns
Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations

Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations
Netanyahus genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan

Netanyahu's genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan
Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿