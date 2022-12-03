Türkiye to experience comparatively severe snowfall: Experts

ISTANBUL

A cold wave from Siberia will first affect Europe and then Türkiye in mid-December, according to meteorologists, who expect snowfall in the country to be more severe than in previous years.

The cold weather started to show its impact across the country, while the first snow of the season fell on the winter tourism centers and high-altitude regions. Accordingly, meteorologists draw attention to December for snowfall.

After the cold wave coming from Siberia affects Europe, the temperature in Türkiye will drop noticeably from the first week of the month.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that “snow cover in many countries is approaching the maximum level.”

Especially since November, snow in North America, Alaska, Canada and Eurasia has covered a large area, stated Hasan Tatlı, a meteorology engineer.

“As the airwave coming from Siberia has high-pressure characteristics, it brings cold air. In Türkiye, frosty weather will be observed due to the high pressure in Siberia,” Tatlı explained.

“Considering the heavy snow cover in many parts of the world, this cold airwave will cause the country to experience an even colder winter,” he noted, adding that if the upcoming period is similar to the weather forecast reports, winter will be frosty and snowy.

Reminding that citizens in many parts of the country experienced quite heavy snowfall and extreme cold last winter, Tatlı pointed out that more snow is expected compared to previous years.

“The monthly average of snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere is increasing, and the current amount of snow cover follows the maximum values.”

“This situation indicates snowfall and cold in North America, Canada, Alaska and Europe,” Tatlı noted.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service announced that heavy precipitation would be observed in the Marmara and Aegean regions, the eastern parts of the Black Sea region and the northeastern provinces of Eastern Anatolia region.