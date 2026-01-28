Türkiye to deepen trade, investment ties with Nigeria, says minister

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Türkiye will deepen cooperation with Nigeria in industry, trade, investment and production, as Ankara hosted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for an official visit.

Bolat spoke after meeting Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment John Owan Enoh alongside Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, in talks chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Bolat said the two sides signed a joint declaration to establish a Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and a memorandum on halal quality infrastructure, describing the steps as a way to create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Both leaders reiterated a $5 billion bilateral trade target, with Erdoğan saying the goal would be pursued through concrete steps and closer institutional cooperation, including JETCO.

Nine agreements were signed in Ankara in the presence of Erdoğan and Tinubu, spanning areas including military training, media and communication, higher education, halal accreditation and diplomatic training.

Trade between the two countries reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025, and when energy trade is included, Nigeria became Türkiye’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa last year.

At a joint news conference, Erdoğan said Türkiye stands with Nigeria in its fight against terrorism and is ready to deepen cooperation in areas such as military training and intelligence, while Tinubu pledged closer work with Ankara on security and trade.

