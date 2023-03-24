Türkiye to continue cross border operations in Syria, Iraq: Erdoğan

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Türkiye’s cross-border incursions into Syria and Iraq have put pressure and immobilized the illegal PKK group and these operations will continue, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 23.

“Thanks to our cross-border operations, we have made the separatist terrorist organization unable to move in Syria and Iraq. Let me reiterate before you that our operations will continue inside and outside our borders until the last terrorist is no longer a threat to country and nation,” Erdoğan said addressing an iftar dinner in Kahramanmaraş province, the epicenter of the Feb. 6 earthquake.

Erdoğan, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli and Grand Unity Party (BBP) Chairman Mustafa Destici shared iftar with quake victims and families of martyrs and ghazis in Karacasu container city in Kahramanmaraş.

“As our citizens in our eastern and southeastern Anatolian region got rid of the oppression by the destructive acts of the separatist terrorist organization, the atmosphere of calm and peace was re-established in the region,” he stated.

Erdoğan vowed that Türkiye will not only defeat terrorism, but also “break the dirty plans of those who support these scoundrels, pat them on the back, supply them with weapons and ammunition.”

“Together, we will thwart the attempts to bring Türkiye to its knees with terrorism and to design Turkish politics with the help of marginal structures,” the president said.

The Nation Alliance is cooperating with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) for the upcoming May 14 elections, Erdoğan said.

“I believe that on May 14, we will all together defeat the efforts of those at the head of the main opposition and those on their side, sitting at the same table with them and still darkening the future of our country around the same table at such a time when we are experiencing this earthquake disaster,” he said.

The government has broken ground for the houses in the various districts of Kahramanmaraş, President Erdoğan said.

“We will, inshallah, deliver these houses together with the ones we will break ground for to their owners within a year. We will neither stop nor rest until we revive our cities,” he added.