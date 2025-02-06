Türkiye to continue cooperation with Germany on regional issues: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye and Germany have voiced their intention to work together for peace and stability of the Middle East and continuation of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Following his meetings in Jordan and Saudi Arabia, German President Frank Walter-Steinmeier paid a brief visit to Ankara late on Feb. 5 and held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders held a press conference after talks that were focused on bilateral ties and regional developments.

“We will maintain our cooperation with Germany in terms of such global issues as the developments in Syria, the latest situation in Gaza and the war in Ukraine. A Syria where permanent peace and prosperity prevail is the desire of all of us,” Erdoğan stated.

“In this sense, I believe that Germany will duly contribute to Türkiye’s efforts for the reconstruction of Syria. Great responsibilities fall on all for the preservation of the ceasefire declared in Gaza,” the president said, calling on the international community to exert efforts for a two-state solution.

The pair have also exchanged views on the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and prospects for ending it through a lasting agreement. “We have long been advocating that the war in Ukraine must end with a just peace. We have discussed this issue with my German counterpart as well,” Erdoğan said.

For his part, Steinmeier raised the recent developments in the Middle East following the collapse of the Assad regime and ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon as well as with Hamas in Gaza.

“Türkiye and Germany are looking at all these developments from different perspectives but we have a common interest: Lasting peace in the region. Türkiye is a very important actor to this end,” the German president stated.

Türkiye and Germany agree on the need for a peaceful and lasting agreement in the region, he stressed.

Speaking to German media before the meeting, Steinmeier also strongly criticized U.S. President Donald Trump over his plan to “take over” Gaza and permanently resettle its Palestinian population in other countries.

"A solution that disregards or even violates international law is unacceptable," Steinmeier said. He expressed his doubt about the potential success of such talks between the Trump administration and Arab states.