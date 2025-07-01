Türkiye to connect Africa to global trade corridors with new pacts

Türkiye to connect Africa to global trade corridors with new pacts

ANKARA
Türkiye to connect Africa to global trade corridors with new pacts

Türkiye will connect seven African countries to the Development Corridor Project and the Middle Corridor trade route through recently signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) at a transport forum held in Istanbul.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said in a statement that the Global Transport Connectivity Forum was attended by officials from Burkina Faso, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Somalia, Mauritania, Liberia, Namibia, the Ivory Coast and Egypt.

The forum held a special session dedicated to connecting Africa with global transit corridors.

“After the session, we signed memoranda of understanding on cooperating in strengthening transport connectivity with seven African nations, namely Mauritania, Somalia, the Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Liberia, Guinea and Ghana,” he said.

“The African continent will be integrated into the Development Corridor project via the Persian Gulf and the Middle Corridor trade route via Türkiye," he stated.

“We will ensure uninterrupted access from Africa to global trade corridors, and these connections will facilitate Africa’s direct integration into the trade flow extending from Asia to Europe,” he added.

ties,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

    Türkiye marks anniversary of Cabotage Day, highlighting maritime progress

  2. Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

    Erdoğan vows AKP will be 'on ground in full force'

  3. Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

    Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

  4. Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

    Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

  5. Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit

    Greek Cyprus plans to invite Türkiye to summit
Recommended
Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.8 percent in June

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.8 percent in June
Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June

Manufacturing PMI falls to eight-month low in June
ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile

ECB warns inflation set to become more volatile
Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel

Eight-country coalition aims to tax luxury air travel
UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers

UK food delivery firms to crack down on irregular migrant workers
US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF

US judge orders Argentina to sell 51 pct stake in oil firm YPF
WORLD Trump says will take a look at deporting Musk

Trump says will 'take a look' at deporting Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he could consider deporting Elon Musk, after the South African-born billionaire slammed his flagship spending bill.
ECONOMY Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

Updating Türkiye-EU Customs Union a necessity, says Bolat

The meeting of the Türkiye-European Union High-Level Dialogue on Trade was held in the capital Ankara on July 1.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿