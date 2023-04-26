Türkiye to compete with the world: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

Türkiye will become a country that will compete with the rest of the world in economy thanks to the technology-based development plan of the oppositional alliance, the joint presidential candidate has said, vowing to turn İskenderun and Mersin into technologically advanced and largest ports.

“We will make Türkiye compete with the world. We will produce tomorrow’s technology from today. They [the government] have made our people poorer by suggesting a competent currency rate and cheap labor,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the joint presidential candidate of the Nation Alliance said on Twitter late April 25.

Those who are working with their honor are suffering from high cost of living and inflation, Kılıçdaroğlu said “Türkiye is not the world’s cheap labor depot.”

Türkiye has a potential to develop further, and it has good human capital and other infrastructure but needs foreign investment, Kılıçdaroğlu said, “It is only us who has all these.”

The country has to accomplish the industrial transformation and to do so requires a new educational model, he stated, “Plus, we should lead our youth to these areas so that we can employ in this field. We will declare Adana and Mersin provinces as special economic zones with five main areas including high quality metal refinery, finance center, high tech and informatics, automotive and biochemical and biotechnology.”

In addition, the ports in Mersin and İskenderun will be developed to become the world’s largest and most advanced high-tech ports, Kılıçdaroğlu stated, adding more than 835,000 people will be recruited in these ports.