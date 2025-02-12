Türkiye to attend Syria conference in Paris

ANKARA
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yılmaz is scheduled to attend a conference on Syria organized by France, diplomatic sources have said.

According to sources, Yılmaz will represent at the international conference on Feb. 13 in Paris, seen as the continuation of the first and second Syria conferences held in Aqaba and Riyadh in previous months, respectively.

The conference in Paris will bring together participants from Syria, the Middle East, Europe and the United States, as well as international organizations, and will focus on the stability and security of the country.

The international community mobilized to provide assistance to the new leaders of Syria after the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024. Türkiye is one of the countries that has engaged most with the new Syrian leadership under interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Sources informed that Yılmaz will underline the importance of the continued support to the new administration in Syria and the threats posed by the terrorist organizations to the unity of the war-torn country. He will also reiterate Türkiye’s determination to eliminate all terrorist threats in its neighboring country.

Reconstruction of the country should start to maintain stability in Syria and lifting all sanctions against this country will be other messages Yılmaz will deliver at the conference, the sources stressed. He will also bring the need to hold the former regime accountable for the crimes they committed to the attention of the conference participants, according to the sources.

The agenda of the conference to be held at the level of foreign ministers will focus on political transition, humanitarian aid, and rebuilding Syria. It will be the first international meeting on Syria after the Trump administration took office on Jan. 20.

French President Emmanuel Macron has become the first European leader to engage with interim Syrian President al-Sharaa and invited him to Paris for talks.

﻿