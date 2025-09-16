Türkiye targets top 5 in global seed market within decade

Türkiye targets top 5 in global seed market within decade

ISTANBUL
Türkiye targets top 5 in global seed market within decade

Türkiye plans to climb from its current 11th position to the top five in the worldwide seed industry over the next 10 years, according to a key sector official.

Hacı Ömer Güler, chairman of the Turkish Seed Union (TÜRKTOB), told Anadolu Agency that Asia holds strong potential for growth alongside the European Union in the seed trade.

Güler highlighted the union's efforts to boost seed exports, pointing out that Türkiye's seed sector has maintained a foreign trade surplus since 2018.

The surplus stands at 117 percent for seeds, 550 percent for seedlings, 169 percent for ornamental plants and 134 percent overall in the sector since that year, he detailed.

Exports in the seed industry neared $490 million, while imports hit $364 million, Güler added.

He pegged the global seed market at $70 billion, projecting it to exceed $100 billion by 2030. "Our goal is to put Türkiye among the top five in the next 10 years," Güler pledged.

"We're working to maintain and expand our current markets, as well as to engage in commercial activities in growing regions like Asia," he explained, noting that most exports head to the EU, Russia and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) nations.

Key priorities include diversifying products, accessing new markets, enhancing global branding, ramping up promotions, elevating seed quality and curbing unregistered production to sustain the upward trend.

Güler addressed public misconceptions that Türkiye's seed sector relies heavily on foreign imports, which he said damages perceptions of the agricultural industry.

"While we import the special seeds we need, we also export much more—every year our high-value-added seed exports increase, but the success of the industry is overshadowed by this perception," he noted.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024
Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July
Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August

Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August
Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN

Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN
IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed

IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed
Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit

Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit
Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in

Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿