Türkiye targets major gas storage expansion

Türkiye targets major gas storage expansion

MILANO
Türkiye targets major gas storage expansion

Türkiye aims to store 12 billion cubic meters of natural gas domestically by 2030 — nearly 20 percent of its annual demand — as part of a broad investment drive in gas projects, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Speaking at the Ministers’ Panel during the opening program of the Gastech 2025 Forum in Milan, Bayraktar noted that Türkiye has also invested heavily in regasification capacity, increasing it fivefold over the past seven to eight years. This expansion, he said, enables the country to bring more energy both to its own market and to Europe.

“We use regasification terminals to convert LNG back into gas, deliver it to the Bulgarian and Greek borders, and from there to the European market. In this way, we aim to secure our energy supply while also delivering substantial volumes of gas to Europe,” Bayraktar stated.

Outlining Türkiye’s energy vision, the minister said the country’s electricity demand is expected to triple over the next 30 years, rising from the current 350 terawatt-hours to 1,000 terawatt-hours. He emphasized ambitious renewable energy targets, aiming to quadruple renewable capacity by 2035, while also pursuing other energy sources. Plans include building a large-scale nuclear power plant and exploring small modular reactors with a combined capacity of around 5 gigawatts.

On the sidelines of Gastech, Türkiye’s state energy company BOTAŞ signed separate agreements with global energy giants BP, ENI, and Shell. The three-year deals will secure a total of 8.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Under the agreement with BP, covering 2026–2028, BOTAŞ will receive 4.8 billion cubic meters of natural gas. The deal with Italy’s ENI, also for 2026–2028, will see the delivery of 1.5 billion cubic meters of LNG. Meanwhile, Shell will supply 2.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas to BOTAŞ over the same period.

storage,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis
Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK
Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea
Aselsan signs 1.65 billion euros air defense systems deal

Aselsan signs 1.65 billion euros air defense systems deal
US Supreme Court to hear Trump tariff case in November

US Supreme Court to hear Trump tariff case in November
Chinas economy under pressure as consumer slump deepens

China's economy under pressure as consumer slump deepens
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿