Türkiye targets deceptive ‘village,’ ‘organic’ labels in food safety move

ANKARA

Türkiye has moved to curb deceptive labeling practices after inspections revealed that products marketed as “village-style,” “natural” or “organic” often fail to meet those claims, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

The move follows a series of inspections prompted by consumer complaints, which uncovered multiple cases of food adulteration and mislabeling, daily Hürriyet reported on April 21.

Officials found that some products sold under “village” or “organic” labels contained unauthorized additives or cheaper substitutes.

Identified frauds include seed oils in “village” olive oil, artificial dyes in "tarhana,” a traditional fermented soup base, and offal in sausages marketed as natural.

Additionally, vegetable fats and insufficient milk fat were discovered in products marketed as “village butter,” while various honey and yogurt products labeled as “organic” were flagged for widespread adulteration.

Consumer advocates welcomed the new measures, highlighting the role of public participation in ensuring food safety.

Mehmet Bülent Deniz, head of the Consumer Federation, said the ministry’s food safety app makes a real difference, allowing users to scan product labels, verify contents and report suspicious items.

“Consumers can report products they suspect are mislabeled directly to the ministry through this app. Involving consumers in the inspection process is the right move; after all, the best inspector is the consumer standing at the shelf,” he explained.

He advised consumers to remain cautious when purchasing products labeled as “natural” or “organic,” noting that misleading claims often involve exaggerating qualities that are not actually present.

“Consumers should pay attention to the product’s color and texture, and use official tools to verify authenticity,” Deniz said. “If a product turns out to be misleading, they can also seek refunds through consumer arbitration mechanisms.”