Court issues 53 life sentences in 2013 Reyhanlı terror attack case

Court issues 53 life sentences in 2013 Reyhanlı terror attack case

ANKARA
Court issues 53 life sentences in 2013 Reyhanlı terror attack case

 

A court on June 5 sentenced the defendants to 53 aggravated life sentences and another 3,921 years in prison over the THKP-C-linked terrorist bombings in Reyhanlı district of the southern province of Hatay, which killed 53 people on May 11, 2013.

The two separate bomb attacks, which also left many injured, took place near the Reyhanlı Municipality building.

The trial, which was relocated to Ankara on security grounds, had initially concluded with a verdict announced on Feb. 23, 2018. In that ruling, nine of the 33 defendants tried in connection with the attack were sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment, while 13 others received various prison terms.

In the latest ruling on June 5, defendants Temir Dükancı, Memet Gezer and Cengiz Sertel, who were later apprehended as proceedings continued, were sentenced to 53 aggravated life sentences and 3,921 years in prison.

The court handed down one aggravated life sentence for “undermining the unity and territorial integrity of the state” and 52 additional aggravated life sentences for the murders of 52 victims, including five children, bringing the total to 53 aggravated life terms.

Terror,

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