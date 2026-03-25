Türkiye targets 600 million saplings in nationwide afforestation drive

ANKARA

Türkiye aims to plant 600 million saplings and seeds nationwide by Nov. 11 in a large-scale afforestation drive intended to expand forest coverage and strengthen carbon absorption capacity, a senior forestry official has said.

Bekir Karacabey, head of the General Directorate of Forestry, stated that the initiative builds on last year’s efforts, when 517 million saplings and seeds were planted across the country.

“By Nov. 11, we will have brought 600 million saplings and seeds together with the soil,” Karacabey said, adding that the campaign would both increase Türkiye’s forest assets and create new carbon sink areas.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion of International Day of Forests and Forest Week, Karacabey noted that 2025 had been marked globally by widespread forest fires.

In response, Türkiye has intensified afforestation and rehabilitation programs, targeting degraded and underproductive forest zones to improve their ecological value.

These efforts have contributed to Türkiye’s rise in global rankings. According to the 2025 World Forest Resources Assessment Report by the Food and Agriculture Organization, the country moved from sixth to fourth place among nations increasing forest cover, with an average annual gain of 118,000 hectares.

Karacabey also highlights the growing role of technology in forest monitoring and protection. Türkiye is among only two countries worldwide to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles for forest surveillance and wildfire response, he said, noting that 14 drones will be in operation this year.

In addition, approximately 2,800 camera traps are installed across the forest areas to provide round-the-clock coverage of critical areas.

“The technological infrastructure Türkiye uses to monitor forest health is among the most advanced in the world,” he said, adding that these systems enable rapid detection of threats and timely intervention.

The forestry chief underscored the importance of rural communities as key stakeholders in sustainable forest management. Financial support programs targeting forest villagers include both grants and interest-free loans, designed to improve livelihoods and local living conditions. These range from funding solar panel installations and home insulation to supporting heating systems.