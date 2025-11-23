Türkiye takes helm of COP31 after climate diplomacy

ANKARA

Türkiye has formally announced that it will host and preside over COP31, days after Australia withdrew its bid to host the United Nations annual climate summit.

The intensive diplomatic efforts that began with Türkiye’s 2022 declaration of candidacy for the 2026 presidency culminated in a breakthrough last week, following five days of negotiations during COP30 in Belem, Brazil.

“We hope the decisions we have taken will benefit all parties, our region, and the global climate effort. We look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful homeland — the crossroads of humanity, continents and civilizations,” Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said in a statement on Nov. 22.

Türkiye and Australia had been locked in a months-long diplomatic standoff, with both refusing to step back from their hosting ambitions. Canberra had also rejected Ankara’s proposal for co-hosting. However, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the eventual compromise as “an outstanding result.”

The Turkish minister stressed that Türkiye secured the presidency with the aim of advancing “a fairer and more inclusive diplomacy that leaves no country behind.”

The announcement underscored the milestone as Türkiye’s first-ever opportunity to host COP31, bringing together leaders from 196 countries.

The statement added that the next phase will focus on determining the host city for COP31.

Kurum’s earlier remarks expressed Türkiye’s intention to hold the summit in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, noting the city’s strong transportation links, abundant accommodation options and prior experience successfully hosting the G20 Summit.

The minister also announced that the COP31 Leaders’ Summit is planned to take place in Istanbul.

During a speech at COP30 in Brazil, Kurum said that the spirit forged in Çanakkale could inspire joint action against the global impacts of the climate crisis, referring to the Turkish-Anzac friendship established after World War I.

Anzac refers to the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that fought against Ottoman forces during the 1915 Gallipoli Campaign, a defining moment in the national identity of both nations.

Each year, Australia and New Zealand commemorate “Anzac Day” at ceremonies held in Türkiye’s Çanakkale, symbolizing reconciliation and the enduring friendship that emerged from shared wartime history.

Kurum underlined that Türkiye, located in the Mediterranean basin, is among the countries most acutely affected by climate change. Despite its far lower historical responsibility compared to developed nations, Türkiye has been implementing determined climate actions.

He stated that Türkiye is now one of the key global actors in the fight against climate change and stands ready to share its experience and take on a leadership role in multilateral climate diplomacy.

Highlighting the country’s Climate Law, Zero Waste initiative, circular economy models and expanding renewable energy portfolio, Kurum said Türkiye is steadily advancing toward its 2053 net zero emissions target, setting an example in the process.