Türkiye, Syria sign joint action plan on agriculture

ANKARA

Türkiye and Syria have agreed on a joint action plan to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, marking a significant step in rebuilding Syria’s agricultural infrastructure after years of conflict.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and Syrian Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Amjad Badr signed a declaration of intent in Damascus on Sept. 14.

Yumaklı said the agreement reflects the two countries’ “strong shared will” to advance collaboration, adding that recent ministerial contacts had clarified the framework for cooperation and now translated it into a concrete plan.

The action plan will be implemented through a joint cooperation committee established during the “Agricultural Diplomacy Workshop” held in Türkiye in April 2025, said Yumakli.

Yumaklı noted that Syria’s agricultural and water infrastructure has suffered severe damage over the past 13 years, undermining food security.

He highlighted Türkiye’s previous support, including the provision of clean water for 1.2 million people, the construction of agricultural facilities and the delivery of seeds, fertilizers, vaccines and machinery.

Plans also include upgrading laboratory facilities in Damascus and Aleppo, as well as building a 50,000‑square‑meter greenhouse at a site to be designated by Syrian authorities.

Yumaklı expressed hope for continued regular contact and joint work between public institutions and the private sector to restore Syria’s agricultural capacity, including long‑term investment projects.

For his part, Badr said a goodwill protocol would be signed in the near future, paving the way for a broader international agreement that serves the interests of both nations.