Türkiye, Syria sign joint action plan on agriculture

Türkiye, Syria sign joint action plan on agriculture

ANKARA
Türkiye, Syria sign joint action plan on agriculture

Türkiye and Syria have agreed on a joint action plan to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, marking a significant step in rebuilding Syria’s agricultural infrastructure after years of conflict.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı and Syrian Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Amjad Badr signed a declaration of intent in Damascus on Sept. 14.

Yumaklı said the agreement reflects the two countries’ “strong shared will” to advance collaboration, adding that recent ministerial contacts had clarified the framework for cooperation and now translated it into a concrete plan.

The action plan will be implemented through a joint cooperation committee established during the “Agricultural Diplomacy Workshop” held in Türkiye in April 2025, said Yumakli.

Yumaklı noted that Syria’s agricultural and water infrastructure has suffered severe damage over the past 13 years, undermining food security.

He highlighted Türkiye’s previous support, including the provision of clean water for 1.2 million people, the construction of agricultural facilities and the delivery of seeds, fertilizers, vaccines and machinery.

Plans also include upgrading laboratory facilities in Damascus and Aleppo, as well as building a 50,000‑square‑meter greenhouse at a site to be designated by Syrian authorities.

Yumaklı expressed hope for continued regular contact and joint work between public institutions and the private sector to restore Syria’s agricultural capacity, including long‑term investment projects.

For his part, Badr said a goodwill protocol would be signed in the near future, paving the way for a broader international agreement that serves the interests of both nations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024
Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July
Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August

Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August
Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN

Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN
IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed

IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed
Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit

Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit
Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in

Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿