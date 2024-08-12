Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler

ANKARA

Türkiye and Syria may engage in ministerial-level discussions as part of ongoing efforts to normalize relations, according to Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

The potential meeting is contingent on the creation of suitable conditions, daily Hürriyet quoted Güler as saying.

Güler has expressed Türkiye's readiness to support the adoption of a comprehensive constitution in Syria, the facilitation of free elections and the establishment of a secure environment conducive to normalization.

The minister said only after these are achieved and border security is fully ensured will Türkiye consider coordinating a potential withdrawal from Syria.

Türkiye has control over a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations between 2016 and 2020.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict.

The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, involved numerous foreign powers and fragmented the country.

Recent developments suggest a possible thaw in relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he might invite Assad "at any moment."

The Russian-mediated direct talks in 2022 ended without success as Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.