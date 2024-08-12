Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler

Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler

ANKARA
Türkiye, Syria may hold ministerial meeting: Güler

Türkiye and Syria may engage in ministerial-level discussions as part of ongoing efforts to normalize relations, according to Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.

The potential meeting is contingent on the creation of suitable conditions, daily Hürriyet quoted Güler as saying.

Güler has expressed Türkiye's readiness to support the adoption of a comprehensive constitution in Syria, the facilitation of free elections and the establishment of a secure environment conducive to normalization.

The minister said only after these are achieved and border security is fully ensured will Türkiye consider coordinating a potential withdrawal from Syria.

Türkiye has control over a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations between 2016 and 2020.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict.

The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, involved numerous foreign powers and fragmented the country.

Recent developments suggest a possible thaw in relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he might invite Assad "at any moment."

The Russian-mediated direct talks in 2022 ended without success as Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

    Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

  2. Emergency landing in Çanakkale injures two

    Emergency landing in Çanakkale injures two

  3. Iran's 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

    Iran's 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

  4. EU must mull sanction on 2 Israeli minister: Borrell

    EU must mull sanction on 2 Israeli minister: Borrell

  5. Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts

    Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts
Recommended
Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken

Fidan calls on Israel to avoid ‘provocative actions’ in talks with Blinken
Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts

Turkish top diplomat meets Ethiopian, Somali counterparts
Palestinian leader to visit Türkiye amid regional tensions

Palestinian leader to visit Türkiye amid regional tensions
Turkish president discusses Ethiopia tensions with Somali counterpart

Turkish president discusses Ethiopia tensions with Somali counterpart
Japanese naval ships’ Istanbul visit celebrates centenary ties

Japanese naval ships’ Istanbul visit celebrates centenary ties
Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary

Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary
WORLD Irans 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal negotiator resigns as vice president

Iran's former Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who negotiated a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers, on Monday announced he had resigned from his new post as vice president.

ECONOMY Court gives Kaisa more time to restructure debt

Court gives Kaisa more time to restructure debt

A Hong Kong court on Monday gave troubled Chinese developer Kaisa four more weeks to work with bondholders to come up with a viable restructuring plan.

SPORTS Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Türkiye leaves Paris with eight medals

Turkish athletes won a total of eight medals in Paris, leaving the Olympic Games without a gold medal for the first time in 40 years.
﻿