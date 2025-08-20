Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Türkiye outpaced the global average in mobile internet adoption, with smartphones and tablets accounting for 76.8 percent of the country’s web traffic in July, according to Statcounter data.

Desktop computers represented just 22 percent of usage, while tablets made up 1.2 percent, underscoring the extent to which mobile devices have supplanted traditional computers in daily online activity in the country.

Worldwide, July marked the first time that mobile devices made up over 60 percent of all web traffic, a milestone in the history of the internet.

The most popular browsers in July were Chrome with 68 percent of global usage, Safari at 16 percent and Microsoft Edge at 5 percent.

Laptops and desktops, once dominant, fell to a combined 40 percent share.

Back in 2009, desktop computers ruled the web with a 99.3 percent share, while mobile devices accounted for a negligible 0.7 percent.

The turning point in mobile internet access was in 2016, as the share of mobile devices in web traffic exceeded 50 percent that December, rising above desktop computers for the first time in internet history, while tablets accounted for 5 percent and desktop computers 45 percent at the same time.

Now the share of tablets and smartphones in web traffic exceeded 60 percent for the first time, while the share of laptops dropped to 40 percent, the data showed.