Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK) declared its support for Syrian territorial integrity and expressed its commitment towards stability in the country in the evening of Dec. 5.

Chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the council, in a written statement, outlined the country's stances in Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

According to the statement, Türkiye expressed its strong support for Syria's territorial integrity and unity, as well as its readiness to make any necessary contributions towards stability in the country.

Terror groups trying to take advantage of the instability in Syria and aiming to deal a blow to its unity will not be given a free hand, said the council, emphasizing that all threats by these groups to Turkish national security will be eliminated.

The council also noted that developments in Syria demonstrated once again the necessity for taking measures to protect civilian lives, properties and the imperative for the regime to reconcile with its people and opposition groups to achieve lasting peace.

Regarding the ceasefire in Lebanon, the council hoped it would be permanent, stressing the importance of respecting international law and the resolutions of the U.N. Security Council in order to put an end to Israel's unrestrained massacres and aggression.

The council also highlighted Türkiye’s determined stance towards a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue.