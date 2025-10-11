Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

RİZE

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday expressed his country's support for any plan to stop the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

"We fully support any project that will permanently stop the massacre and genocide that has been happening in Gaza for two years," he said in an address in the Black Sea city of Rize.

Türkiye hopes the new ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will lead to lasting peace, calm, and security in Gaza and other Palestinian territories, Erdoğan added.

The president urged Israel to abide by the Gaza ceasefire deal it signed onto and to end its aggressive policies that threaten the region and safety of its people.