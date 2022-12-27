Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'

Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'

ANKARA
Türkiye summons French envoy over terrorist propaganda in Paris

The Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador to Ankara Herve Magro on Dec. 26 and expressed unease with French authorities’ attitude after protests staged by PKK in Paris.

“We expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by the PKK circles against our country and the use of French government officials and some politicians in this propaganda on the pretext of a French attack carried out on Dec. 23 in Paris,” diplomatic sources said on condition of anonymity.

Ankara told the French envoy that Türkiye expected the French government to “accurately” analyze protests in Paris, and urged for common sense to prevent the PKK from achieving an “insidious agenda,” the sources said.

Türkiye also conveyed its reaction to the relevant French authorities through the Turkish embassy in France.

The street protest broke out after a 69-year-old white French gunman opened fire at the Ahmet Kaya Cultural Center in Paris, killing three.

The shots at the cultural center and a nearby hairdressing salon on Dec. 23 sparked panic in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to several shops.

Thousands of protesters, including PKK supporters, gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris on Dec. 24 afternoon. Over 1,000 people held a similar rally in the southern port city of Marseille that ended in clashes with officers, and at least two police cars were set on fire.

Turkish local media reported that French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti met with PKK’s representative in France, Omer Polat, after the protests.

 

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war

First Russian plane lands in Gazipaşa after war
Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister

Paris protests expose PKK’s true face: Defense minister
Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’

Embassies to ‘take steps to solve visa problem’
Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar

Russia-Ukraine war likely to continue in 2023: Akar
Greece continues to escalate tensions: Akar

Greece continues to escalate tensions: Akar
Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Türkiye-US ties, regional issues

Çavuşoğlu, Blinken discuss Türkiye-US ties, regional issues
WORLD 7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

The top exporters of the last three years have been awarded by the Istanbul Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association (IYMSİB) at an award ceremony over the weekend.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.