Türkiye summons French envoy over 'terrorist propaganda in Paris'

ANKARA

The Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador to Ankara Herve Magro on Dec. 26 and expressed unease with French authorities’ attitude after protests staged by PKK in Paris.

“We expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by the PKK circles against our country and the use of French government officials and some politicians in this propaganda on the pretext of a French attack carried out on Dec. 23 in Paris,” diplomatic sources said on condition of anonymity.

Ankara told the French envoy that Türkiye expected the French government to “accurately” analyze protests in Paris, and urged for common sense to prevent the PKK from achieving an “insidious agenda,” the sources said.

Türkiye also conveyed its reaction to the relevant French authorities through the Turkish embassy in France.

The street protest broke out after a 69-year-old white French gunman opened fire at the Ahmet Kaya Cultural Center in Paris, killing three.

The shots at the cultural center and a nearby hairdressing salon on Dec. 23 sparked panic in the city’s bustling 10th district, home to several shops.

Thousands of protesters, including PKK supporters, gathered at Place de la Republique in central Paris on Dec. 24 afternoon. Over 1,000 people held a similar rally in the southern port city of Marseille that ended in clashes with officers, and at least two police cars were set on fire.

Turkish local media reported that French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti met with PKK’s representative in France, Omer Polat, after the protests.