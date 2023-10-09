Türkiye strikes new PKK terror targets in northern Syria

ANKARA
Turkish warplanes launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against PKK targets in northern Syria late on Oct. 8, retaliating for a suicide bombing in the capital Ankara earlier this month.

According to the Defense Ministry, the air operations destroyed six targets, including an oil facility used by the PKK, as well as shelters believed to house terrorists. Many organization members were "neutralized" during the operation, the ministry stated.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

The airstrikes were conducted with the goal of "eliminating terrorist threats against Turkish citizens and security forces from northern Syria and ensuring border security," the ministry's statement affirmed. It also emphasized that these actions were "in line with the self-defense rights derived from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."

"The Turkish Armed Forces, originating from our noble nation's heart, will persistently combat terrorism for the survival and security of our country and people, until there is not a single terrorist left," it read.

The PKK had claimed responsibility for the Oct. 1 attack outside the Interior Ministry building in Ankara. During the attack, one assailant detonated a bomb, while another would-be bomber was killed in a confrontation with the police. Two police officers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Türkiye has been carrying out strikes on PKK targets in Iraq and Syria following the attack, which came as parliament prepared to reopen after a long summer recess. Meanwhile, dozens of people suspected of links to the PKK have been detained in a series of raids across the country.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed in a news conference that Turkish intelligence had determined the assailants arrived from Syria, where they had received training. The minister further announced that Türkiye "would now target facilities in Syria and Iraq belonging to the PKK and YPG."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

