Türkiye steps in as Turkish Cyprus unveils ambitious 10-year tourism plan

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is poised to play a pivotal role in facilitating the implementation of Turkish Cyprus’ newly unveiled 10-year tourism master plan, with the roadmap expected to be formally consolidated during a bilateral meeting in Istanbul on May 16.

This 2025–2034 strategic document is the “tourism constitution” of Turkish Cyprus, said Turkish Cypriot Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Fikri Ataoğlu during a late April event in Nicosia.

Another event is set to take place in Istanbul on May 16 to cement the cooperation, with the participation of Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

At its core, the plan aspires to double both the number of tourists and tourism-generated revenues within the next 10 years.

Maritime and air arrivals, currently estimated at 2.2 million in 2024, are projected to reach 4.8 million by 2034. When combined with land arrivals, the total number of visitors is expected to surge from 7.1 million in 2024 to 16.2 million by the end of the decade.

Tourism revenues are targeted to increase from $1.9 billion to $3.4 billion, while the number of overnight stays is expected to rise from 4.3 million to 12 million.

Per capita tourist spending is also forecasted to increase slightly from $881 to $969, according to the plan.

Turkish Cypriot officials see tourism as the most critical sector for achieving economic independence and have been working on the master plan since 2024.

The vision seeks to transcend the traditionally dominant model of coastal tourism by leveraging the island’s ecological, cultural, and socio-economic assets to develop alternative tourism paradigms.

Accordingly, planning encompasses infrastructure for faith tourism, caravan and camping zones, entertainment complexes and publicly accessible beaches, as well as new hotel investments.

The master plan aspires to propel Turkish Cyprus into the ranks of the Eastern Mediterranean’s premier tourist destinations over the next decade through sustainable sectoral growth.

However, the east Mediterranean island has been embroiled in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite repeated diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to reach a comprehensive settlement.

The international non-recognition of Turkish Cyprus — recognized solely by Ankara — presents significant hurdles in attracting European travelers, thus underscoring Türkiye’s critical role in global outreach.

Ankara is already extending financial and technical assistance for key tourism infrastructure projects, including hotels, roads, ports and environmental development.

Several strategic investments outlined in the master plan are slated to be implemented through Turkish companies’ funding mechanisms.

Transportation remains a linchpin issue, as a significant portion of flights to the island’s north originate from Türkiye. There are plans to both expand the number of flights and increase the number of Turkish cities with direct connectivity, in order to amplify inbound tourist flows from Türkiye while also facilitating access for prospective visitors from Europe, the Middle East and Turkic states.

Due to its lack of international recognition, Turkish Cyprus faces formidable challenges in conducting direct tourism marketing abroad. Türkiye thus continues to act as a diplomatic and promotional conduit, showcasing Turkish Cyprus at international tourism fairs under its own pavilion, while also amplifying promotional efforts via social media.

There are also plans to cooperate with Turkish tourism schools to strengthen the local workforce and boost sectoral capacity.