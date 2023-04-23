Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

ANKARA
Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

Türkiye started an evacuation operation of Turkish citizens in Sudan on April 23 due to security concerns after clashes erupted between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Türkiye’s embassy in Sudan announced on April 22 that it would evacuate Turkish nationals who wanted to depart the country and Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Sudan’s Ali al-Sadiq discussed the issue the same day.

A Foreign Ministry statement on April 22 recalled the phone conversation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Çavuşoğlu with their Sudanese counterparts on the issue of the safe repatriation of Turkish citizens residing in Sudan.

“Following our security assessment, we have decided to repatriate our citizens, on April 23 especially from conflict areas by land to Türkiye through a third country. Moreover, third-country nationals who have asked for assistance have also been included in our planning,” said the statement.

“Our citizens who have asked for repatriation are being informed through the social media accounts of our Embassy and ministry as well as through the contact information of our citizens who have registered up to today,” it added.

The clashes between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces erupted on April 15 and more than 2,500 Turkish citizens were stuck in the firing line in Khartoum. The Turkish Foreign Ministry and the embassy urged them to remain indoors and in their houses and get in contact with the Turkish diplomatic mission in case they need something.

Most major airports have become battlegrounds and movement out of the capital has proven intensely dangerous. The two rivals have dug in, signaling they would resume the fighting after the declared three-day truce.

Questions have swirled over how the mass rescues of foreign citizens would unfold, with Sudan’s main international airport closed and millions of people sheltering indoors. As battles between the Sudanese army and the powerful paramilitary group rage in and around Khartoum, including in residential areas, foreign countries have struggled to repatriate their citizens — many trapped in their homes as food supplies dwindle.

TURKEY Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

LATEST NEWS

  1. $1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

    $1 billion worth of gas found in Gabar: Erdoğan

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

    Kılıçdaroğlu calls for acting responsibly over a protest at cemetery

  3. GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

    GÖKBEY performs flight test with domestic engine

  4. Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

    Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

  5. Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

    Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Recommended
Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM

Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM
Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints
US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet

US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet
Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan
Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan
WORLD Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Kenya cult probe exhumes 21 bodies: police sources

Twenty-one bodies have been exhumed in Kenya while investigating a cult whose followers are believed to have starved themselves to death, police sources said Saturday, warning the toll could rise.

ECONOMY Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

Investors seek for answers in Credit Suisse, UBS results

When Credit Suisse’s unveils what are likely its final quarterly results Monday, investors will be seeking clues to the magnitude of the challenges awaiting UBS, after it was strongarmed into taking over its stricken rival.

SPORTS Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga table after a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, making the most of Bayern Munich’s earlier 3-1 loss at Mainz on Saturday.