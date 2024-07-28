Türkiye spends $125 million on sunglasses imported from Italy

Türkiye spends $125 million on sunglasses imported from Italy

ANKARA
Türkiye spends $125 million on sunglasses imported from Italy

The number of sunglasses imported from Italy in 2023 increased by 44.8 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 3 million units, while the amount paid was $125.4 million, Anadolu Agency has reported, citing trade data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In 2022, Türkiye imported 2.1 million sunglasses from Italy, paying around $70 million.

The country bought 5.2 million sunglasses last year, which cost $179.8 million.

In the first five months of 2024, Italy was once again the largest supplier with Türkiye paying $56.8 million for 1.54 million of sunglasses it imported from this country.

Total imports amounted to 3 million in units and $90.6 million in value, showed TÜİK data.

Over the past couple of years, Italy has replaced China as the largest supplier.

Between 2022 and May 2024, Türkiye paid $252 million for 6.73 million sunglasses imported from Italy.

China, which now claims the second spot as a supplier, shipped 4.5 million units of sunglasses for which Türkiye paid a little more than $80 million over the same period.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

    Eurofighter CEO confirms Berlin’s block of Türkiye’s purchase

  2. Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

    Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

  3. Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

    Australia PM replaces immigration, national security ministers

  4. Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

    Zelensky visits eastern frontline Kharkiv region

  5. Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France

    Fiber optic cables targeted in new infrastructure attack in France
Recommended
Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs

Ethiopia currency slides as Central Bank eases forex curbs
Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence

Airbus and Boeing supremacy secure despite turbulence
Indonesia president says everything in progress at new capital

Indonesia president says 'everything in progress' at new capital
TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields

TotalEnergies withdraws from two South African gas fields
Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028

Türkiye aims to increase its share to 1.5 pct in global FDI flows by 2028
Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies

Tax authorities keep close eye on large companies
Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center

Türkiye ramping up efforts to become high-tech center
WORLD Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Only 14 pct of Gaza not under evacuation orders

Palestinians fled the two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip on Monday after the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders, with The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees saying that 86 percent of Gaza is currently under such orders.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish women claim comeback win against Dutch in Olympic opener

Turkish national women’s volleyball team came from two sets behind on July 29 to beat the Netherlands 3-2 (19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-13) to win its first match at the Paris Olympics.
﻿