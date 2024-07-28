Türkiye spends $125 million on sunglasses imported from Italy

ANKARA

The number of sunglasses imported from Italy in 2023 increased by 44.8 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 3 million units, while the amount paid was $125.4 million, Anadolu Agency has reported, citing trade data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

In 2022, Türkiye imported 2.1 million sunglasses from Italy, paying around $70 million.

The country bought 5.2 million sunglasses last year, which cost $179.8 million.

In the first five months of 2024, Italy was once again the largest supplier with Türkiye paying $56.8 million for 1.54 million of sunglasses it imported from this country.

Total imports amounted to 3 million in units and $90.6 million in value, showed TÜİK data.

Over the past couple of years, Italy has replaced China as the largest supplier.

Between 2022 and May 2024, Türkiye paid $252 million for 6.73 million sunglasses imported from Italy.

China, which now claims the second spot as a supplier, shipped 4.5 million units of sunglasses for which Türkiye paid a little more than $80 million over the same period.