Türkiye slams new Netflix series for 'distorting historical facts' on Cyprus

Türkiye slams new Netflix series for 'distorting historical facts' on Cyprus

ANKARA
Türkiye slams new Netflix series for distorting historical facts on Cyprus

Türkiye on Sunday criticized the upcoming television series "Famagusta," set to broadcast on the digital platform Netflix, accusing it of promoting Greek Cypriot propaganda by "distorting historical facts."

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on X expressing strong disapproval of the series, which it claims "misrepresents" the events that occurred between 1963 and 1974.

“This series constitutes a great disrespect to the sacred memories of the Turkish Cypriots who were massacred by bloodthirsty Greek Cypriot mobs between 1963-74,” the Ministry stated.

The statement added that such attempts to misrepresent facts only strengthen Türkiye's resolve to continue advocating for its national cause concerning the Cyprus issue.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar also slammed Netflix for its upcoming release of a series, accusing the platform of deflecting historical truth on Türkiye’s Cyprus Peace Operation and portraying it in a biased manner.

The series “Famagusta,” set to premiere on the digital platform on Sept. 20, has engaged in biased misrepresentation, thereby conducting "black propaganda" against the Turkish Cypriots, Tatar said in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk on Sept. 1.

Cyprus has long been embroiled in a dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite numerous diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict.

The ethnic strife that began in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots into enclaves for their safety. In 1974, following a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at annexing the island to Greece, Türkiye intervened militarily as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution, which ultimately led to the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983.

The Greek Cypriot administration was admitted to the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute.

“I see that there is a great reaction and backlash both in Northern Cyprus and in Türkiye, which pleases me. It is deeply disappointing that Netflix would allow itself to be instrumentalized in such a one-sided depiction of a political event.”

"The Cyprus problem did not commence in 1974. The 1974 Peace Operation was fundamentally a military intervention that rescued the Turkish Cypriots from genocide. It is universally acknowledged that the Peace Operation put an end to the bloodshed in Cyprus. For half a century, peace has been maintained in this tumultuous region,” he said.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also expressed Türkiye's discomfort about the new Netflix show.

Yılmaz stated that no one can change the peaceful environment that started with the peace operation and lasted for half a century.

He also stated that the "reality of the TRNC state" cannot be changed, and that broadcasting platforms should not be a tool for propaganda.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

    UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

  2. Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

    Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

  3. Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

    Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

  4. L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

    L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

  5. Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara

    Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara
Recommended
Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid

Ankara welcomes Moscow’s role in Türkiye-Syria normalization bid
Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres

Ruling AKP launches process for change in key cadres
LÉtape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin

L'Étape Türkiye by Tour de France’s trophies made in Mardin
Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara

Erdoğan to host Egyptian President el-Sisi in Ankara
Türkiye detains 15 over assaulting US servicemen in İzmir

Türkiye detains 15 over assaulting US servicemen in İzmir
Police nab Mossad financial network manager in Türkiye

Police nab Mossad financial network manager in Türkiye
Türkiye leads underwater archeology: Minister

Türkiye leads underwater archeology: Minister
WORLD UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

UK gov’t announces partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government has said that it's suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law.

ECONOMY Auto market expands in August after months of contraction

Auto market expands in August after months of contraction

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles grew by 0.8 percent year-on-year in August to 90,134, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) on Sept. 3.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿