Türkiye slams Joe Biden’s statement on 1915 events

Türkiye slams Joe Biden’s statement on 1915 events

ANKARA
Türkiye slams Joe Biden’s statement on 1915 events

Türkiye has slammed U.S. President Joe Biden and some other countries over their remarks on the Armenian claims about the events of 1915.

“The unfortunate statements that are incompatible with historical facts and international law regarding the events of 1915 are futile efforts aimed at rewriting history for political motives,” read a written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on April 24.

The statement followed a written commemoration by Biden, who described the mass killings of Armenians during the World War I events as genocide.

“It should not be forgotten that 1915 events cannot be defined according to politicians’ personal agendas and their domestic political considerations. Such an approach can only lead to distortion of history. Those who insist on this biased approach will go down in history as worthless opportunist politicians,” the ministry recalled.

“We reject these statements, which we consider null and void, and condemn in the strongest terms those who persist in this mistake. Türkiye does not need to be lectured about its own history by anyone,” the ministry added, recalling Türkiye’s proposal for establishing a Joint History Commission with Armenia.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also reacted to the statements through his Twitter account.

“Yet another attempt by political charlatans to distort history! Politically-driven statements cannot change the facts. Those intentionally insisting on their mistakes are destined to be remembered as hypocrites,” Çavuşoğlu said.

“No one shall dare to lecture us on our history,” the minister added.

In his statement, Biden said, “As we join nations around the world in remembering this painful history, we also reflect on the resilience and resolve of the Armenian people,” describing the events as genocide.

He has been using this description since he came to office in 2021.

Türkiye and Armenia are in the process of normalization. The special representatives of the two countries have held meetings to shape a road map for restoring diplomatic ties and opening sealed borders.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan pledges new tax exemptions for tradesmen

Erdoğan pledges new tax exemptions for tradesmen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan pledges new tax exemptions for tradesmen

    Erdoğan pledges new tax exemptions for tradesmen

  2. Türkiye slams Joe Biden’s statement on 1915 events

    Türkiye slams Joe Biden’s statement on 1915 events

  3. Istanbul, Ankara mayors to tackle disaster management, social policies if elected

    Istanbul, Ankara mayors to tackle disaster management, social policies if elected

  4. Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

    Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

  5. Crypto boss arrested following extradition

    Crypto boss arrested following extradition
Recommended
Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow

Defense ministers of Syria, Türkiye, Iran, Russia to meet in Moscow
Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan

Türkiye starts evacuation operation in Sudan
Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM

Türkiye taking actions to evacuate Turks from Sudan: FM
Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia

Ankara worried over Ghannouchi’s arrest by Tunisia
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss grain deal amid Russia’s complaints
US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet

US gives first approval for modernization of F-16s in Turkish fleet
WORLD Kenyas Ruto vows action after 51 bodies linked to cult found

Kenya's Ruto vows action after 51 bodies linked to cult found

Kenyan President William Ruto on Monday vowed to crack down on "unacceptable" religious movements after police discovered the bodies of 51 people suspected of belonging to a Christian cult that practised starvation.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Turkish Central Bank set to meet for interest rate

Members of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet this week to decide on the key interest rates, as the decision is due on April 27.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.