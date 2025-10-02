Türkiye slams Israel's flotilla interception as 'act of terror,' launches probe

ANKARA

Türkiye condemned Israel's interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla on Wednesday as a "terrorist act" endangering civilians while launching a criminal investigation amid reports of 37 detained Turkish citizens.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office on Thursday announced that it had opened an investigation after Israeli forces arrested Turkish citizens.

It cited the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and said it would look into "crimes of deprivation of liberty, hijacking or detention of means of transport, aggravated looting, material damage, and torture."

The flotilla's Türkiye delegation said Israel illegally seized vessels and held the Turks, whose names have been released.

One ship, Mikeno, managed to enter Gaza waters despite the intervention.

Foreign Ministry sources were updated on the activists being taken to Ashdod Port.

The ministry has launched necessary steps, with the Tel Aviv Embassy providing consular protection.

Families are being kept informed.

After raids on the Mikeno and Fair Lady ships, the number of detained Turks climbed to 37, all en route to Ashdod.

Tülay Gökçimen from the Türkiye delegation said Israel is expected to begin deportation procedures for the activists on Sunday.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack.

"This attack, which targeted civilians acting peacefully without resorting to violence, is proof that the fascist and militarist policies implemented by the genocidal Netanyahu government, which has condemned Gaza to famine, are not limited to Palestinians but target everyone who struggles against the oppression imposed by Israel," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It noted coordination with other countries since the voyage began, with all steps taken for the immediate release of Turks and others detained. The ministry hoped the attack wouldn't derail Gaza ceasefire efforts and vowed legal action against the perpetrators.

"We call on the U.N. and all relevant international organizations to take immediate action to lift the unlawful blockade on Gaza, allow humanitarian aid to enter the region, and ensure freedom of navigation," it added.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz slammed the assault: "Israel’s unlawful and barbaric attack on the Sumud Fleet in international waters is unacceptable. I condemn this assault on the collective conscience of humanity."

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş called it "a clear violation of international law and a crime."

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Israel's intervention will mark a "dark stain" in history.

The flotilla, with dozens of vessels carrying aid and activists, was intercepted in international waters, with Israeli forces boarding ships and detaining passengers, including climate activist Greta Thunberg.