Türkiye slams Greece for aeronautical, maritime MOU with Egypt

Türkiye slams Greece for aeronautical, maritime MOU with Egypt

ANKARA
Türkiye slams Greece for aeronautical, maritime MOU with Egypt

Greece’s main motive behind signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Egypt in the fields of aeronautical and maritime search and rescue is its “desire to whitewash” the facts and the latest scandal it caused in Libya, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said on Nov. 23.

Maritime search and rescue regions declared by Türkiye and Greece in the Aegean and the Mediterranean and notified to the International Maritime Organization overlap with each other, and Athens has always refrained from cooperating with Ankara on this issue and has also rejected agreement proposals that Türkiye made in the past, Bilgiç said in a statement.

“This stems from the unlawful Greek position to regard search and rescue service regions as areas of sovereignty and thus to make a connection accordingly to further its maximalist maritime boundary claims,” he stated.

Such an approach by Athens is “illegal as it is in contravention of the 1979 Hamburg Convention,” the spokesperson said.

It is a “grave contradiction” for a country to sign a memorandum of understanding on search and rescue in the eastern Mediterranean, which “puts innocent people’s lives at risk and pushes them back” in the Aegean in violation of international law, Bilgiç stated.

“The attempt to shape Greece’s domestic and foreign policy within the framework of anti-Türkiye sentiment is a futile and only self-destructive effort,” he added.

Türkiye will continue to protect both its rights and the rights of Turkish Cyprus resolutely by increasing cooperation and coordination with all key stakeholders in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond, Bilgiç said, adding, “Probably, this is the reason for the recent hysteria in Greece.”

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias refused to get off the plane last week during an aborted visit to Libya.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Zaki, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in Cairo on Nov. 22 in the fields of aeronautical and maritime search and rescue.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day

Türkiye marks Teachers’ Day
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

    Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

  2. Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine

    Gazprom threatens Europe gas cuts through Ukraine

  3. Cameron almost didn’t choose DiCaprio or Winslet to star in ‘Titanic’

    Cameron almost didn’t choose DiCaprio or Winslet to star in ‘Titanic’

  4. Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

    Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

  5. Opposition leader Anwar named Malaysia PM: palace

    Opposition leader Anwar named Malaysia PM: palace
Recommended
Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader

Erdoğan bestows historical letter to Cuban leader
Türkiye to establish a security belt in N Syria: Erdoğan

Türkiye to establish a security belt in N Syria: Erdoğan
Türkiye has right to defend itself against terror: White House

Türkiye has right to defend itself against terror: White House
Türkiye’s military operation in line with law: Defense minister

Türkiye’s military operation in line with law: Defense minister
Sweden, Finland should increase cooperation against terrorism: NATO Chief

Sweden, Finland should increase cooperation against terrorism: NATO Chief
Egypt lauds new beginning in ties with Türkiye: Presidency

Egypt lauds new 'beginning' in ties with Türkiye: Presidency
WORLD Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

Taliban lash 12 people before stadium crowd in Afghanistan

The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.

ECONOMY Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

Türkiye develops own system for cyber security of power plants

Türkiye’s State Electricity Generation Company (EÜAŞ) has commissioned its own software for cyber security at power plants.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.