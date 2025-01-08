Türkiye signals strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction

Türkiye signals strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction

ISTANBUL
Türkiye signals strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction

A view of Damascus is seen from the Mount Qassioun, which was opened to the public after the fall of the Assad regime, in Syria, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Türkiye signaled strong economic cooperation for Syria’s reconstruction after the 61-year Baath regime fell in early December last year, leaving behind a country with significant economic and infrastructural problems.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Turkish businesspeople and industrialists’ chambers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in economy and trade met to discuss the reconstruction of Syria and strengthen its economy and trade, the Trade Ministry said on Jan. 7.

Establishing a sustainable state structure, peace and security in Syria topped the meeting’s agenda.

The ministry stated that strong cooperation needs to be established between Türkiye and Syria after the 13-year civil war to create a politically and economically stable environment for the coming period.

Bashar al-Assad, leader of Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups seized Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, marking the end of the Baath Party’s control.

The Baath regime’s attacks on Syria’s infrastructure and population to keep holding onto power left behind an economy in shambles, while the civil war that started in 2011 further dampened the country’s development and its human resources.

The war destroyed homes, businesses, schools, electricity distribution, and displaced 6 million people across the globe and 7 million people inside Syria.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024
Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing
Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show
Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye
Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers

Hot air balloon tourism aims to attract 2 mln passengers
TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years

TurkStream carries over 104 bln cubic meters of gas in 5 years
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿