Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

ANTALYA

Türkiye has carried out one of its largest-ever naval exercises, the “Blue Homeland” drill, simultaneously across the Black Sea, the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, underscoring its operational reach and deterrence capabilities in surrounding waters.

Bringing together approximately 15,000 personnel, 120 naval vessels and 50 aircraft, this year’s large-scale exercise was centered in the Gulf of Antalya and featured a wide range of scenarios, from amphibious operations to live-fire naval drills.

Among the highlights was the deployment of unmanned systems, including a landmark operation in which TB3 drones launched from the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu successfully neutralized a kamikaze unmanned surface vessel — marking the first such engagement of its kind at sea.

The drill also included training on responding to asymmetric threats during port departures, detecting and neutralizing drifting mines in the Black Sea, conducting mine countermeasure operations in shallow waters and submarine defense warfare.

More than just a military exercise, Blue Homeland reflects Türkiye’s broader maritime doctrine, which emphasizes sovereignty, energy interests and geopolitical positioning across its surrounding seas. Conducted regularly since 2019, the drills serve as a practical demonstration of this strategic concept.

Officials say the exercise aims to enhance coordination between naval headquarters and affiliated commands, improve readiness levels of maritime units and strengthen decision-making capabilities in complex, multi-threat environments.

It also tests interoperability with other branches of the armed forces and relevant public institutions.