Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

ANTALYA
Türkiye showcases naval power across three seas with major drill

Türkiye has carried out one of its largest-ever naval exercises, the “Blue Homeland” drill, simultaneously across the Black Sea, the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, underscoring its operational reach and deterrence capabilities in surrounding waters.

Bringing together approximately 15,000 personnel, 120 naval vessels and 50 aircraft, this year’s large-scale exercise was centered in the Gulf of Antalya and featured a wide range of scenarios, from amphibious operations to live-fire naval drills.

Among the highlights was the deployment of unmanned systems, including a landmark operation in which TB3 drones launched from the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu successfully neutralized a kamikaze unmanned surface vessel — marking the first such engagement of its kind at sea.

The drill also included training on responding to asymmetric threats during port departures, detecting and neutralizing drifting mines in the Black Sea, conducting mine countermeasure operations in shallow waters and submarine defense warfare.

More than just a military exercise, Blue Homeland reflects Türkiye’s broader maritime doctrine, which emphasizes sovereignty, energy interests and geopolitical positioning across its surrounding seas. Conducted regularly since 2019, the drills serve as a practical demonstration of this strategic concept.

Officials say the exercise aims to enhance coordination between naval headquarters and affiliated commands, improve readiness levels of maritime units and strengthen decision-making capabilities in complex, multi-threat environments.

It also tests interoperability with other branches of the armed forces and relevant public institutions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92
Four Turkish destinations shortlisted for UN’s 2026 best villages scheme

Four Turkish destinations shortlisted for UN’s 2026 best villages scheme
Istanbul’s historic Fatih district eyes ‘London-style’ traffic charge

Istanbul’s historic Fatih district eyes ‘London-style’ traffic charge
Türkiye begins restoration of wooden sarcophagi, historic textiles

Türkiye begins restoration of wooden sarcophagi, historic textiles
Fishermen cast final nets in Van Lake ahead of seasonal fishing ban

Fishermen cast final nets in Van Lake ahead of seasonal fishing ban
Dutch FM says Türkiye key to NATO’s southern flank

Dutch FM says Türkiye key to NATO’s southern flank
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿