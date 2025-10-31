Türkiye set to see brief return of warm weather

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is expected to experience a brief spell of warmer weather, with temperatures rising by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius across much of the country, according to the country’s weather bureau.

The warming trend will be most noticeable in the central and eastern provinces, where daytime temperatures will climb several degrees above seasonal norms, the Turkish State Meteorological Service said.

Skies will remain mostly clear, with some patches of fog and haze in the Marmara region during the early morning and night hours.

This fleeting warm interlude comes amid growing concern over Türkiye’s shrinking water reserves. Several major cities, including Bursa and İzmir, have already faced scheduled water cuts in recent months as reservoir levels dropped to critical lows.

Prominent meteorologist Professor Orhan Şen warned that the situation could reach a “disaster level” next summer if urgent measures are not taken.

“Reservoir levels in Istanbul have fallen to 23 percent. Normally, these months would see an increase in water reserves, but this year they are still declining,” Şen said on social media.

He called for immediate action, saying, “This situation poses a risk for both drinking water and agriculture. It’s already too late for this year, but at least let’s start implementing measures for next year.”

Şen added that experts had warned about the deepening water crisis earlier in 2025 but that little had been done.

“I am calling out to the authorities: Call us and we will advise you. You may know best, but the water itself tells a different story,” he said.

