Türkiye sends third aid plane to Gaza, FM urges int'l efforts

ANKARA

The third aid plane dispatched by Türkiye to assist Gaza has arrived at El Arish airport in Egypt amid Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's diplomatic initiatives in the north African country aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

This plane, like its predecessors, will be channeled through the Rafah border crossing – the only passage in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel – to ensure swift delivery to the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza.

The crossing, which was closed because of airstrikes early in the war, has yet to reopen. Israel has said the siege will only be lifted when the captives are returned.

The aid cargo from Türkiye includes vital supplies such as medicine, medical equipment, durable food, canned goods, blankets and diapers. Turkish officials have said the aid deliveries will continue.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently held discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his two-day visit to Cairo.

During the meeting, Fidan stressed the importance of ensuring that the people of Gaza are not subjected to "collective punishment," as asserted by the Turkish ministry.

The two emphasized the urgent need for safe and immediate access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

They also acknowledged the gravity of the current situation, acknowledging that the ongoing violence threatens the security and stability of the entire region. The parties called for increased international efforts to halt the violence and restore peace to the region.

Addressing the media after his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, Fidan highlighted the necessity of preventing civilian casualties and curbing the geographical expansion of the conflict.

Türkiye's top diplomat reiterated the significance of initiating a two-state solution process and establishing a mechanism wherein "Muslim countries would serve as guarantors of peace." Fidan also issued an invitation to Israel, urging them to "adhere to international law and human values."

Furthermore, Fidan confirmed ongoing cooperation between Turkish, Egyptian and Israeli authorities concerning evacuations. Approximately 300 Turkish citizens with dual citizenship are currently in the region, with 30 individuals already evacuated, he informed. Efforts are underway to ensure the safety of the remaining Turkish citizens, Fidan added.

In a parallel development, Ovi Gülerşen, head of the Union of Turkish People in Israel, reported details about the Turkish citizen who lost his life during the conflict near the Gaza border. Fifty-three-year-old Avraam Avi Zakuto, a father of two, was killed in his home by Hamas militants, he informed.

Additionally, Fidan held discussions with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, who was also in Egypt. The two diplomats addressed similar concerns, underlining the collective international effort required to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.