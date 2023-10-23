Türkiye sends another aid plane to Palestine, lines up 3 more

ANKARA

Türkiye's Defense Ministry has announced the dispatch of another plane laden with aid packages containing critical medical supplies to the Gaza Strip.

The ministry's statement indicated that this mission is part of a series, with three more sorties scheduled to deliver essential supplies to the region. It confirmed that these aid planes would land in Egypt, a crucial transit point for humanitarian assistance entering Gaza.

The first Air Force plane took off from a main base command in the capital Ankara's Etimesgut district on Oct. 23. Concurrently, the ministry is actively engaged in the preparation activities for the other planes that are slated to deliver aid to the region.

Meanwhile, a plane that departed from Ankara Esenboğa Airport on Oct. 22 carrying a team of 20 specialist doctors has arrived in Egypt. This presidential plane aims to provide urgently needed medical aid to the people of Gaza.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca took to his social media account to announce the mission and outlined the objectives of the expert team aboard the plane. According to Koca, the team will collaborate with Egyptian authorities to assess the medical necessities of Gazans.

Their primary focus will be on identifying essential medicines, medical supplies and devices crucial for addressing the region's health care needs.

Additionally, the expert team will conduct vital feasibility studies for the establishment of field hospitals at El Arish airport and Rafah border gate. These initiatives are part of a comprehensive plan developed in cooperation with Egypt's Health Ministry, Koca informed.

"We have an effort that will bring joy to the hearts of all sensitive people in the world: To initiate aid to pass through the Rafah gate... Our nation should know that everything possible is being done," the minister wrote.

In addition to the specialist team, Türkiye plans to send essential medicines, medical consumables and devices, following the needs list provided by the Egyptian ministry.

Three cargo planes belonging to Türkiye are scheduled to transport these vital supplies to El Arish airport. Furthermore, after completing the necessary coordination, field hospitals and ambulances are set to be shipped to the region by sea.

Two aid convoys arrived in the Gaza Strip over the weekend through the Rafah crossing. Israel said the trucks carried food, water and medical supplies. However, it has not allowed in fuel, which is critically needed for water and sanitation systems and hospitals.

A total of 20 trucks entered Gaza in the first aid shipment into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege at the start of the war. Israel then allowed a second convoy of 15 trucks into Gaza. Both entered from Egypt through the Rafah crossing, the only way into Gaza not controlled by Israel.

Relief workers said far more aid was needed to address the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where half the territory’s 2.3 million people have fled their homes. The U.N. humanitarian agency said the 20 trucks that entered on Oct. 21 amounted to 4 percent of an average day’s imports before the war and “a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege.”

The Israeli military said the humanitarian situation was “under control,” even as the U.N. called for 100 trucks a day to enter.

Israel has not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza, where there has been a full power blackout for more than a week and where hospitals say they are scrounging for generator fuel in order to keep operating life-saving medical equipment and incubators for premature babies. The World Health Organization said seven hospitals in northern Gaza have been forced to shut down due to damage from strikes, lack of power and supplies, or Israeli evacuation orders.

The lack of fuel has also crippled water and sanitation systems. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians sheltering in U.N.-run schools and tent camps are running low on food and are drinking dirty water.