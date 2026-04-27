Türkiye sees sharp growth in UAV pilots, registered drones

Türkiye sees sharp growth in UAV pilots, registered drones

ISTANBUL
Türkiye sees sharp growth in UAV pilots, registered drones

The number of people holding active unmanned aerial vehicle pilot licenses in Türkiye has exceeded 1.6 million, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s 2025 activity report.

The report said the number of UAVs ready for sale and flight had surpassed 76,000 by the end of 2025, adding that work was continuing to make Türkiye a leading country in UAV operations and navigation infrastructure.

Director General Kemal Yüksek said Türkiye had managed safety and security risks arising from the growing use of UAVs through the UAV Tracking and Traffic Management System, known as İHATTYS. The work had helped the unmanned aircraft sector gain “significant growth momentum,” he said in the report.

The İHATTYS project aims to allow all UAV operations in Türkiye to be carried out safely under the supervision of the directorate without requiring additional hardware to be installed on the aircraft.

The report said UAV producers and importers were continuing the necessary integration work with the system, while legal arrangements would be completed before it is put into operation.

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