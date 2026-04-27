Türkiye sees sharp growth in UAV pilots, registered drones

The number of people holding active unmanned aerial vehicle pilot licenses in Türkiye has exceeded 1.6 million, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s 2025 activity report.
The report said the number of UAVs ready for sale and flight had surpassed 76,000 by the end of 2025, adding that work was continuing to make Türkiye a leading country in UAV operations and navigation infrastructure.
Director General Kemal Yüksek said Türkiye had managed safety and security risks arising from the growing use of UAVs through the UAV Tracking and Traffic Management System, known as İHATTYS. The work had helped the unmanned aircraft sector gain “significant growth momentum,” he said in the report.
The İHATTYS project aims to allow all UAV operations in Türkiye to be carried out safely under the supervision of the directorate without requiring additional hardware to be installed on the aircraft.
The report said UAV producers and importers were continuing the necessary integration work with the system, while legal arrangements would be completed before it is put into operation.
Türkiye’s military expenditure reached $30 billion in 2025, an increase of 7.2 per cent from 2024 and of 94 per cent from 2016, ranking among the world’s top 40 spenders, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) on April 27.
Galatasaray took a commanding step toward the Süper Lig title on the night of April 26, defeating archrival Fenerbahçe in a high-stakes "Intercontinental Derby" that left the defending champion on the cusp of history and its opponent searching for answers.