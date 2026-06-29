Swimmers trace route of peace across Mediterranean

Swimmers trace route of peace across Mediterranean

ANTALYA
Swimmers trace route of peace across Mediterranean

 

Hundreds of swimmers crossed the waters between Türkiye and Greece on June 28 as part of a swimming marathon promoting friendship, peace and solidarity across the Aegean.

Held within the 27th International Lycia-Kaş Culture and Art Festival, the annual marathon began in the early morning on the Greek island of Megisti (Kastellorizo) and finished at the harbor in the Turkish resort town of Kaş.

Competitors tackled a demanding 7-kilometer route across the Mediterranean before being welcomed at the finish line by cheering spectators. A separate 3.5-kilometer race also drew strong participation.

In the women’s 7-kilometer race, Italy’s Alice Faccini claimed first place, followed by Lithuania’s Anna Aleksandrova and Russia’s Aleksandra Brykova. Greece’s Nikolaos Simantiras won the men’s race, while Türkiye’s Bekir Emrah Gemicioğlu finished second and the United States’ Jakob İlhan İçimsoy placed third.

Turkish athletes dominated the 3.5-kilometer events. Nehir Sümer won the women’s race ahead of Seda Kansuk and Şahikanur Yasak, while Sina Derin Tuncay secured victory in the men’s category, followed by Hasan Efe Usyılmaz and Barış Sırım.

Medals and awards were presented to the top finishers during a ceremony following the races.

Now in its 20th edition, the Megisti-Kaş Swimming Marathon has become an internationally recognized sporting event, using the universal language of sport to strengthen ties and foster friendly ties between Türkiye and Greece.

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