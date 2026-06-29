Europe heat wave reaches Türkiye, raising temperatures, forest fire risk

ISTANBUL

A powerful heat wave sweeping across Europe has reached Türkiye, bringing soaring temperatures, heightened health concerns and an elevated risk of forest fires as much of the country braces for conditions well above seasonal norms this week.

Temperatures are forecast to climb by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius nationwide, with thermometers expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius across parts of the Marmara, Aegean, Central Anatolia and Southeastern Anatolia regions by midweek. Meteorologists warn that the unusually early heat wave could signal an even hotter summer ahead.

In Istanbul, temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius before rising to around 35 degrees Celsius on June 30 and July 1. Northwestern provinces, including Düzce, Sakarya and Kocaeli, are forecast to see highs of 36-37 degrees Celsius, while Edirne and Kırklareli could surpass the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

The Aegean region is also expected to experience extreme heat. Temperatures in Aydın could reach 42-43 degrees Celsius, potentially breaking the province’s June temperature record. Denizli, Manisa, İzmir, northern Muğla, Balıkesir, Bursa and Çanakkale are likewise forecast to record temperatures well above seasonal averages.

Meteorologist Orhan Şen said the heat wave has arrived earlier than anticipated. “We expected this heat wave in July and August. It has arrived early, and those that follow are likely to be even stronger,” he warned.

Şen advised people to avoid going outdoors unless absolutely necessary on June 30 and July 1, particularly older adults, children and those with chronic illnesses. Those who must be outside are encouraged to do so during the early morning or evening hours.

In southeastern Türkiye, temperatures are expected to approach 45 degrees Celsius, while the perceived temperature under direct sunlight could reach as high as 50 degrees Celsius in some areas. Health experts recommend staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing and limiting prolonged exposure to the sun.

The heat wave is also expected to significantly increase the risk of forest fires, particularly in Çanakkale, Edirne and the coastal Aegean. Authorities and experts have urged the public to exercise extreme caution, avoid activities that could ignite fires and leave water for stray animals affected by the intense heat.

Official figures underscore the scale of the threat. Türkiye battled 3,224 forest fires last year, of which 1,753 were caused by negligence, damaging more than 40,000 hectares of forest. Although the country’s forested area has continued to expand in recent decades, fire frequency has increased due to hotter, drier conditions linked to climate change. The highest number of forest fires recorded in the past 37 years occurred in 2024, when 3,797 blazes were reported.